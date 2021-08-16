Published: 2:38 PM August 16, 2021

The official unveiling of new picnic benches in Whittlesey. From left: Martin Green, Robert Boddington, Cllr Roy Gerstner (sat down), Sandra Green, Alan Hobbs, Peter Davies, Cllr Ray Whitwell, Jackie Prebble and Cllr Julie Windle. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Councillors have been praised for helping install new picnic benches in a town playing field.

Cllr Roy Gerstner, on Whittlesey Town Council (WTC), decided to apply for funding to replace and install eight new wooden benches at the Manor Leisure Centre after they were worn and vandalised.

After volunteers from Whittlesey Street Pride and the town council launched plans to replace the benches last year, a £6,075 grant was received through the Glassmoor Bank Wind Turbine Fund through Fenland District Council.

A £5,000 grant from WTC to install the benches was also provided, while a CCTV camera and concrete bases have been installed by the end of July.

The benches are located near the Bower river and the play and skate area.

Speaking at an unveiling event on August 15, Cllr Gerstner said: “A joint Whittlesey Street Pride and Whittlesey Town Council project has been delivered on time and on budget.

Eight new picnic benches have been installed at the Manor Leisure Centre field in Whittlesey thanks to a combination of councillors and street pride volunteers. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

“I would like to thank Glassmoor Wind Turbine Fund for their grant for the benches and Whittlesey Town Council for their grant for the installation costs.

“Mr Phil Brannigan also for the groundworks and Mr Alan Hobbs, Street Pride vice-chairman for project managing this initiative for all to enjoy.”