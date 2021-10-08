Published: 3:17 PM October 8, 2021

From left: Cllr Chris Boden, Fenland District Council leader; Cllr Dee Laws, Whittlesey town and district councillor;; Domenico Cirillo, lead market towns programme officer for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, and Phil Hughes, member of the Whittlesey Growing Fenland project. - Credit: FDC

New highways signs received as part of a £1 million project towards making a difference to residents in and around Whittlesey are now in operation.

Three highways message signs are now fully working along East Delph and the A605 east and west of the B1040 roundabout.

The signs have been installed as part of the Whittlesey Growing Fenland Masterplan Project, led by Fenland Council (FDC) with Cambridgeshire County Council and the Combined Authority.

Cllr Chris Boden, FDC leader and town, district and county councillor for Whittlesey said: “These new signs are one of a number of schemes identified which will help make a big difference to the lives of local people.”

The signs were installed thanks to £57,500 of funding from the Combined Authority’s market towns programme.

Drivers will be alerted when flooding closes the B1040 and/or North Bank and warned when the nearby A47 is closed.

They will also be told when other emergencies or roadworks are affecting traffic in the area through the signs.

Cllr Dee Laws, town and district councillor for Whittlesey and chairman of the Whittlesey Growing Fenland project, has campaigned for interactive flooding signs in the area for 12 years.

“These new signs will alert drivers when the roads are closed owing to flooding and when other roads nearby are affected by closures or delays,” she said.

“They will enable better planning for travel at the earliest opportunity, helping improve the quality of life for residents and visitors in the area.”

As well as helping to reduce the impact of flooding at the Whittlesey Washes, the signs will help to mitigate delays caused by improvement works at King’s Dyke and A605 improvements at Milk and Water Drove.

They will also support the prospect of a new southern relief road in the town in the long-term.

Cambridgeshire mayor, Dr Nik Johnson, said: “Investing in Whittlesey and Fenland is a top priority for me, and I’m delighted that this warning system which can soften the impact of flood disruption on local communities is now live.”

Other funding for projects, including £500,000 for a new Whittlesey Heritage Visitor Centre and £218,169 for the Whittlesey Heritage Walk, were secured as part of the masterplan project.