Jail for drug dealer who evaded court for more than a year and was found hiding in bedroom

Drug dealer Ahmed Ahmadzai failed to appear at court for a year but was found hiding in a Whittlesey bedroom with class A drugs worth £27,000 and £4,000 in cash. He has been jailed for 11 years. Picture: POLICE Archant

A man who failed to appear at court for a year but was found hiding in a Whittlesey bedroom with class A drugs worth £27,000 has been jailed for 11 years.

A court warrant was issued for 24-year-old Ahmed Ahmadzai's arrest in 2018 after he failed to turn up for a court hearing in connection with drug supply offences.

He was arrested on September 2 last year in London Street, Whittlesey, after enquiries led officers to the address.

When police arrived they spotted who they thought was Ahmadzai in the bedroom trying to hide. Entry was forced to the property and Ahmadzai was located.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court, however officers searched the flat and discovered a large number of cling film wraps, suspected to contain class A drugs and cannabis.

Ahmadzai was further arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

The drugs, with a total street value of £27,395, were seized together with £4,120 in cash and drugs paraphernalia.

After examination, traces of heroin, cocaine and cannabis were found on scales which were seized, plus evidence of drug dealing was found on Ahmadzai's mobile phone.

In police interview Ahmadzai, of no fixed address, answered 'no comment' to all questions asked of him.

However, in court he later admitted charges including two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.

On Friday (March 13), he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison for the 2019 offences and a further two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing class B drugs with intent to supply, relating to the offences in which he evaded court in 2018.

PC George Enright, from the northern Community Action Team, said: 'After being wanted on warrant for more than a year Ahmadzai was caught red-handed with a significant amount of drugs that were potentially going to end up on the streets of Cambridgeshire.

'I'm pleased we have been able to keep these drugs away from our communities and this case helps highlight that there is no place to hide and justice will always catch up with you in the end.

'I'd strongly urge people to trust their instincts if they see something that doesn't feel quite right and, if they have any suspicions about drug dealing, to act on that by telling us.'

Information about drug dealing can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.