All the thrills as Whittlesey duck race fails to disappoint
- Credit: Fenland Youth Radio
With a touch of improvisation, the thrills of the annual mayor of Whittlesey’s duck race lived on for another year.
The 10th annual event was held in a secret location this month for a second year in a row due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Usually, around 1,000 ducks would take to the Bower in front of hundreds of spectators lining the river, but instead, 23 were involved in the 2021 edition.
Those taking part, like last year, had to guess the winning time of the first duck home as each entry battled their way along the 2x11 metre-length course.
Despite thwarted attempts from makeshift obstacles, including a crocodile, Callum Osler won the race in a time of exactly two minutes.
Pheobe Ockendon and Matilda Tuson’s entries made up the top three in 3:20 and 3:30 respectively.
A spokesperson for Fenland Youth Radio said: “We were delighted to step in and organise the event and hope the real event will take place next year.”
