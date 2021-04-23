News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

All the thrills as Whittlesey duck race fails to disappoint

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:00 AM April 23, 2021   
Whittlesey duck race 2021 winners

Callum Osler (centre) claimed the winning time of the Whittlesey duck race 2021, followed by Phoebe Ockendon (left) and Matilda Tuson (right). - Credit: Fenland Youth Radio

With a touch of improvisation, the thrills of the annual mayor of Whittlesey’s duck race lived on for another year. 

The 10th annual event was held in a secret location this month for a second year in a row due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

Usually, around 1,000 ducks would take to the Bower in front of hundreds of spectators lining the river, but instead, 23 were involved in the 2021 edition. 

Those taking part, like last year, had to guess the winning time of the first duck home as each entry battled their way along the 2x11 metre-length course. 

Despite thwarted attempts from makeshift obstacles, including a crocodile, Callum Osler won the race in a time of exactly two minutes. 

Whittlesey duck race 2021 winner

Callum Osler claimed the winning time in the Whittlesey duck race 2021 with exactly two minutes. - Credit: Fenland Youth Radio

Pheobe Ockendon and Matilda Tuson’s entries made up the top three in 3:20 and 3:30 respectively. 

A spokesperson for Fenland Youth Radio said: “We were delighted to step in and organise the event and hope the real event will take place next year.” 

Whittlesey duck race 2021 Pheobe Ockendon

Pheobe Ockendon won second place in the Whittlesey duck race 2021 with a time of three minutes and 20 seconds. - Credit: Fenland Youth Radio

Mayor of Whittlesey duck race 2021 Matilda Tuson

Matilda Tuson completed the top three in the Whittlesey duck race 2021 with a time of three minutes and 30 seconds. - Credit: Fenland Youth Radio


Most Read

  1. 1 ‘You now have s**t on your face,’ objector to planning scheme told
  2. 2 Suspected drink-driver, 41, arrested after tip-off from resident
  3. 3 Police thank eagle-eyed motorist for being ‘right place, right time’
  1. 4 DJ, 11, branded 'an inspiration' after winning top award
  2. 5 Man who died in road crash is named
  3. 6 Photographer amazed by praise thanks to stunning images of space
  4. 7 Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in live Facebook video stream
  5. 8 NHS hired conman on £320,000 five months after he was unmasked
  6. 9 Reporter shares mid-treatment stages of teeth transformation
  7. 10 Entrepreneurs’ lockdown invention wins big at London competition
Whittlesey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

General view of Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Crime

Man, 53, found in 'possession of knife' in Queensgate Shopping Centre

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire Police disciplinary hearing

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police officer sacked for racially abusing colleague at Christmas party

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickford

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Pike Textiles development agreed

Success after six year battle to get 21 homes approved on factory site

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus