Mayor of Whittlesey’s annual duck race still produces the thrills and spills amid coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 17:02 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 15 April 2020
Archant
The annual mayor of Whittlesey’s charity duck race still took place over the Easter weekend, but this time, with a difference.
It is a race that usually attracts hundreds of spectators along the Bower, but this year, there were only three entrants for the ninth annual event held at the town’s Manor Leisure Centre on Easter Monday.
Although no money was raised for mayor Cllr Julie Windle’s three chosen charities the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, the Whittlesey Army Cadets and the Young Technicians, social media users were invited to guess the winning time over the 22-metre course.
With commentary and footage provided by RWT Photography, including his very own ‘duck cam’, it was a close contest with the small duck overcoming all obstacles such as a makeshift crocodile to surge to victory in a time of four minutes and 14 seconds.
Kian Massingham (four minutes and 13 seconds) and Matilda-Mae Rogers (four minutes and 15 seconds), both aged five, finished joint-winners and will receive a donated prize from the mayor.
FULL RESULTS
Joint 3rd - Phoebe Glennister and Mason Barber (4m 16s).
5th - Lottie Rippon Phillips (4m 12s)
6th - Chloe Harrison (4m 11s)
7th- Max Beckett (4m 17s)
8th - Lucy Jakes, Charles Mcfarling, Ethan Hales, Clare King, Oliver Denman (4m 10s).
