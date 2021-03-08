News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Six slimmers lose 40 stone between them

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:35 AM March 8, 2021    Updated: 12:53 PM March 8, 2021
Eastrea slimmer Kera Mason has lost 14 stone 7lb

Six Fenland slimmers are celebrating having lost almost 40 stone between them. 

Throughout lockdown, members of the Whittlesey & Eastrea Slimming World groups have used the at-home service to lose weight.

Eastrea slimmer Anoushka Bates has lost four stone 2.5lb

The people who have lost the most weight in their group sessions have remained "committed to their journey by being active via the at-home service" said Anna Foster, who runs the Eastrea groups on a Monday.

The Eastrea group's success stories include Kera Mason (14 stone 7lb), Bill Hammersley (six stone 4.5lb) and Anoushka Bates (four stone 2.5lb).  

Eastrea slimmer Bill Hammersley has lost stone 4.5lb

Meanwhile, in Whittlesey, the biggest losers are Patricia Day (five stone 1lb), Catherine Tuffin (three stone 6lb) and Rebecca Garner, (six stone 3.5lb). 

Anna added: "Following the government's announcements we still don't have a definite date when we will be back in real life groups."

Whittlesey slimmer Patricia Day has lost five stone 1lb 

"But don't let that put you off joining," added Charlene who runs the Whittlesey groups on a Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Call Anna on 07539229365 or Charlene on 07931313201.

Whittlesey slimmer Catherine Tuffin has lost three stone 6lb

Whittlesey slimmer Rebecca Garner has lost six stone 3.5lb

