Six slimmers lose 40 stone between them
Six Fenland slimmers are celebrating having lost almost 40 stone between them.
Throughout lockdown, members of the Whittlesey & Eastrea Slimming World groups have used the at-home service to lose weight.
The people who have lost the most weight in their group sessions have remained "committed to their journey by being active via the at-home service" said Anna Foster, who runs the Eastrea groups on a Monday.
The Eastrea group's success stories include Kera Mason (14 stone 7lb), Bill Hammersley (six stone 4.5lb) and Anoushka Bates (four stone 2.5lb).
Meanwhile, in Whittlesey, the biggest losers are Patricia Day (five stone 1lb), Catherine Tuffin (three stone 6lb) and Rebecca Garner, (six stone 3.5lb).
Anna added: "Following the government's announcements we still don't have a definite date when we will be back in real life groups."
"But don't let that put you off joining," added Charlene who runs the Whittlesey groups on a Tuesday and Wednesday.
Call Anna on 07539229365 or Charlene on 07931313201.