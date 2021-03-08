Gallery

Six Fenland slimmers are celebrating having lost almost 40 stone between them.

Throughout lockdown, members of the Whittlesey & Eastrea Slimming World groups have used the at-home service to lose weight.

Eastrea slimmer Anoushka Bates has lost four stone 2.5lb - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

The people who have lost the most weight in their group sessions have remained "committed to their journey by being active via the at-home service" said Anna Foster, who runs the Eastrea groups on a Monday.

The Eastrea group's success stories include Kera Mason (14 stone 7lb), Bill Hammersley (six stone 4.5lb) and Anoushka Bates (four stone 2.5lb).

Eastrea slimmer Bill Hammersley has lost stone 4.5lb - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

Meanwhile, in Whittlesey, the biggest losers are Patricia Day (five stone 1lb), Catherine Tuffin (three stone 6lb) and Rebecca Garner, (six stone 3.5lb).

Anna added: "Following the government's announcements we still don't have a definite date when we will be back in real life groups."

Whittlesey slimmer Patricia Day has lost five stone 1lb - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

"But don't let that put you off joining," added Charlene who runs the Whittlesey groups on a Tuesday and Wednesday.

Call Anna on 07539229365 or Charlene on 07931313201.

Whittlesey slimmer Catherine Tuffin has lost three stone 6lb - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

Whittlesey slimmer Rebecca Garner has lost six stone 3.5lb - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD



