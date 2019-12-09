It's Christmas in Whittlesey! Trees, lights and mince pies at annual extravaganza

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Revellers were keen to enjoy music, food, fairground rides and puppet shows at the annual event.

Children could also take part in raffles and tombolas while Santa came to pay a visit on a float.

The Whittlesey Rotary Club also offered plenty of fun with a human fruit machine.

The Christmas Tree Festival took place at St Mary's Church from Friday December 6 to Sunday.

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

The organisers of the Whittlesey Extravangza posted on Facebook: "Thank you to everyone who turned out to support our event, it was great to see you all enjoying yourselves.

"A really big thank you goes to all the shops and businesses that have supported this years event.

"Another thank you to the Whittlesey St John Ambulance team who went above and beyond."

"Lastly, but by no means least, the biggest thanks go to my extravaganza team who have worked tirelessly throughout the year voluntary to put this event on."

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

You may also want to watch: