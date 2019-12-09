Advanced search

It's Christmas in Whittlesey! Trees, lights and mince pies at annual extravaganza

PUBLISHED: 19:14 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:14 09 December 2019

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season.

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYA stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Revellers were keen to enjoy music, food, fairground rides and puppet shows at the annual event.

Children could also take part in raffles and tombolas while Santa came to pay a visit on a float.

The Whittlesey Rotary Club also offered plenty of fun with a human fruit machine.

The Christmas Tree Festival took place at St Mary's Church from Friday December 6 to Sunday.

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYA stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

The organisers of the Whittlesey Extravangza posted on Facebook: "Thank you to everyone who turned out to support our event, it was great to see you all enjoying yourselves.

"A really big thank you goes to all the shops and businesses that have supported this years event.

"Another thank you to the Whittlesey St John Ambulance team who went above and beyond."

"Lastly, but by no means least, the biggest thanks go to my extravaganza team who have worked tirelessly throughout the year voluntary to put this event on."

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYA stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYA stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYA stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYA stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYA stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYA stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYA stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYA stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYA stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYA stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYA stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYA stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

Workmates become ‘Fenland river rescue squad’ after disabled woman’s Fiesta slips into the water along Sixteen Foot

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

General Election 2019: Conservatives’ Steve Barclay answers my 10 questions – Harry Rutter

We caught up with Steve Barclay of the Conservatives ahead of the general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris. Picture: LORNA JONES

Large North Brink building goes up in flames at 3am in Wisbech

A large building in North Brink, Wisbech went up in flames on Sunday morning (December 8). Picture: Archant/File

Most Read

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

Workmates become ‘Fenland river rescue squad’ after disabled woman’s Fiesta slips into the water along Sixteen Foot

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

General Election 2019: Conservatives’ Steve Barclay answers my 10 questions – Harry Rutter

We caught up with Steve Barclay of the Conservatives ahead of the general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris. Picture: LORNA JONES

Large North Brink building goes up in flames at 3am in Wisbech

A large building in North Brink, Wisbech went up in flames on Sunday morning (December 8). Picture: Archant/File

Latest from the Cambs Times

Take a look inside Amey’s Waterbeach waste plant where 400,000 tonnes of waste comes from across Cambridgeshire

More than 400,000 tonnes of waste from across Cambridgeshire is sorted, recycled and disposed of at the Amey plant in Waterbeach every year. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

It’s Christmas in Whittlesey! Trees, lights and mince pies at annual extravaganza

A stunning display of Christmas trees at the Whittlesey Extravaganza marked the start of the festive season. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris. Picture: LORNA JONES

Get the baggy trousers ready - Madness announce Forest Live shows for summer 2020

Tickets on sale for Madness at Thetford Forest

Lucky escape for drivers and passengers after late night crash at Leverington Common

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists