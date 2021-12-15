News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Gallery

Chair hails Extravaganza return as 'a resounding success'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:48 PM December 15, 2021
Whittlesey Extravaganza 2021

Families and friends attended this year's Whittlesey Extravaganza, which returned after two years away. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Families flocked to Whittlesey town centre to mark the return of what was hailed as “a resounding success” of an event. 

From market stalls to fairground rides and a circus workshop, there was plenty to keep visitors of all ages entertained at this year’s Whittlesey Extravaganza. 

Lynn Palmer, Extravaganza chair, said: “I’d say it was a resounding success; we had lots of happy families and it was a fantastic weekend.” 

The annual event, which took place on Saturday, returned for the first time since 2019 and saw it nearly reach full capacity despite the wintry weather. 

Whittlesey Extravaganza 2021

Families and friends attended this year's Whittlesey Extravaganza, which returned after two years away. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Extravaganza 2021

Families and friends attended this year's Whittlesey Extravaganza, which returned after two years away. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Over time, the Extravaganza has expanded, and it is hoped the 2022 event will be just as successful as this year’s instalment. 

“People were out in the pouring rain so they must have been wanting the event to take place!” Lynn said. 

Whittlesey Extravaganza 2021

Families and friends attended this year's Whittlesey Extravaganza, which returned after two years away. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Extravaganza 2021

Families and friends attended this year's Whittlesey Extravaganza, which returned after two years away. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

“We’ve got a meeting in January to do a debrief on this year’s event and think about next year’s event, which will take place.” 

Whittlesey Extravaganza 2021

Families and friends attended this year's Whittlesey Extravaganza, which returned after two years away. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Extravaganza 2021

Families and friends attended this year's Whittlesey Extravaganza, which returned after two years away. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Extravaganza 2021

Families and friends attended this year's Whittlesey Extravaganza, which returned after two years away. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Extravaganza 2021

Families and friends attended this year's Whittlesey Extravaganza, which returned after two years away. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Extravaganza 2021

Families and friends attended this year's Whittlesey Extravaganza, which returned after two years away. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Extravaganza 2021

Families and friends attended this year's Whittlesey Extravaganza, which returned after two years away. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Extravaganza 2021

Families and friends attended this year's Whittlesey Extravaganza, which returned after two years away. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Most Read

  1. 1 Man approaches schoolchild and puts hand on her shoulder
  2. 2 Covid-19 vaccination centre to reopen amid rise in Omicron cases
  3. 3 Tyres ‘slashed’ and paintwork damaged after car targeted in town
  1. 4 Woman charged with murder after man dies from strangulation
  2. 5 Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in city centre
  3. 6 Daughter pays tribute to 'well-liked' bus driver Jock
  4. 7 Tributes to 'caring' woman killed in Thorney crash
  5. 8 Over £2m of drugs uncovered after village raids
  6. 9 Vehicle flees scene after dangerous driving in town
  7. 10 Boy, 6, left scared to go outdoors after 'homophobic attack'
Christmas
Whittlesey News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Lakenheath main gate Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
March shoplifter Lee Joseph stole a Trespass rucksack from Boyes in Station Road

Serial shoplifter challenged by security staff is jailed

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Staff at Eastern Promise in March will be working this Christmas Day, providing free food to the homeless.

Christmas

Takeaway to feed the homeless and emergency workers this Christmas

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Julian Davies (right) has been found guilty of stabbing and killing father-of-five Jason Cremin (left)

Dealer stabbed and killed father-of-five after 4am drugs row

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon