Gallery

Families and friends attended this year's Whittlesey Extravaganza, which returned after two years away. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Families flocked to Whittlesey town centre to mark the return of what was hailed as “a resounding success” of an event.

From market stalls to fairground rides and a circus workshop, there was plenty to keep visitors of all ages entertained at this year’s Whittlesey Extravaganza.

Lynn Palmer, Extravaganza chair, said: “I’d say it was a resounding success; we had lots of happy families and it was a fantastic weekend.”

The annual event, which took place on Saturday, returned for the first time since 2019 and saw it nearly reach full capacity despite the wintry weather.

Over time, the Extravaganza has expanded, and it is hoped the 2022 event will be just as successful as this year’s instalment.

“People were out in the pouring rain so they must have been wanting the event to take place!” Lynn said.

“We’ve got a meeting in January to do a debrief on this year’s event and think about next year’s event, which will take place.”

