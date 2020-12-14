Gallery

Santa tour receives ‘unbelievable’ turnout amid Covid-19 pandemic

The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Archant

The chair of Whittlesey’s Extravaganza event has hailed the “unbelievable” reception its annual Santa float tour received despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Families stood on their doorsteps to wave Santa on his way through the town, Eastrea, Coates and Turves between December 3-13.

The tour, organised by the Lions and Whittlesey Round Table, was in doubt earlier in the pandemic, but it managed to defy the odds to still bring happiness to residents.

Mayor of Whittlesey, councillor David Mason, also attended as donations received for both causes totalled over £1,000.

“We had people clap us and there were a fantastic amount of donations given, which we are truly grateful for,” she said.

The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

“The reception we had from the people that came out to us was unbelievable. It was a lot different to how we normally approach it.

“The main reason we did it was to raise people’s spirits. We never intended to raise even any amount of money, and hopefully we can get back to normality next year.”

The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

You may also want to watch: