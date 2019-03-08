Video

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing, trees and woman's caravan

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic Twitter / AF Photographic

Scary footage has emerged from a large Fenland fire which wiped out buildings, fencing, trees and a woman's caravan.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three crews from the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) in Pondersbridge.

Along with a water carrier, firefighters tackled the Ramsey Road fire which destroyed a number of outbuildings, wildlife and garden furniture.

You may also want to watch:

Twitter user AF Photographic was at the scene and captured the dramatic footage. He told the Peterborough Telegraph that his mother's caravan was wiped out in the blaze.

Crews were at the scene for nearly three hours tackling the flames before heading back to their stations. They returned earlier this morning to check the scene.

Cambs Fire and Rescue said the fire was started accidentally.

Were you affected by this fire? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or call the news desk on 01354 661915.