Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing, trees and woman's caravan

PUBLISHED: 11:27 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 08 July 2019

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

Twitter / AF Photographic

Scary footage has emerged from a large Fenland fire which wiped out buildings, fencing, trees and a woman's caravan.

Three crews from the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) in Pondersbridge.

Along with a water carrier, firefighters tackled the Ramsey Road fire which destroyed a number of outbuildings, wildlife and garden furniture.

Twitter user AF Photographic was at the scene and captured the dramatic footage. He told the Peterborough Telegraph that his mother's caravan was wiped out in the blaze.

Crews were at the scene for nearly three hours tackling the flames before heading back to their stations. They returned earlier this morning to check the scene.

Cambs Fire and Rescue said the fire was started accidentally.

Were you affected by this fire? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or call the news desk on 01354 661915.

