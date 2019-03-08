Advanced search

Thousands raised for two Fenland charities

PUBLISHED: 12:50 26 June 2019

Mayor of Whittlesey Concillor Julie Windle presented two cheques to Alzheimer’s Society and Young Peoples Counselling Service at the recent town council meeting. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY.

Two Fenland charities received a £2,000 boost thanks to a series of fundraising events held in Whittlesey.

Mayor of Whittlesey Concillor Julie Windle presented two cheques to Alzheimer's Society and Young Peoples Counselling Service at the recent town council meeting.

The money was raised from a fashion show, the mayor's ball and the duck race as well as personal donations.

Both organisations said they were delighted with the amount which was kept secret up to the unveiling of the cheques.

Cllr Windle said: "Alzheimer's Society is a charity that's quite close to home because my mum has been diagnosed with dementia and my grandmother had the disease.

"And we chose the Young Peoples Counselling Service because of the valuable work they do with youngsters in the area.

"The money we have raised will contribute to quite a lot of counselling sessions for young people who might need support through no fault of their own."

