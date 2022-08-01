Padlocked overnight because of vandalism: garden of rest in Station Road, Whittlesey - Credit: John Elworthy

Drinking, drug taking and damage in a Whittlesey ‘garden of rest’ has forced its overnight closure.

Volunteers who maintain it have padlocked the Station Road Garden of rest and only re-open it in the morning.

One post to a local social media group says attempts had been made to even steal the metal seats with the gardens.

Other reports say large amounts of broken glass has been found in the grass. It prompted fears for the safety of young children visiting with families.

It's not the first time the garden of rest has subject to controversy.

Last October one of those attending the mayor’s civic service provoked controversy by referring to a ‘group of young cretins’ drinking in the gardens.

“Along with the mayor of Whittlesey were a number of dignitaries. When we came out of Childers the mess that cretins had left in the garden of rest was disgusting.

“If you had any respect for yourselves and your town you would have cleared it. I hope your parents are proud of you.”