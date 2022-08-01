News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Garden of rest padlocked after repeat vandalism

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:32 AM August 1, 2022
Padlocked overnight because of vandalism: garden of rest in Station Road, Whittlesey

Padlocked overnight because of vandalism: garden of rest in Station Road, Whittlesey - Credit: John Elworthy

Drinking, drug taking and damage in a Whittlesey ‘garden of rest’ has forced its overnight closure.  

Volunteers who maintain it have padlocked the Station Road Garden of rest and only re-open it in the morning.  

One post to a local social media group says attempts had been made to even steal the metal seats with the gardens.  

Other reports say large amounts of broken glass has been found in the grass. It prompted fears for the safety of young children visiting with families. 

It's not the first time the garden of rest has subject to controversy. 

Last October one of those attending the mayor’s civic service provoked controversy by referring to a ‘group of young cretins’ drinking in the gardens.  

“Along with the mayor of Whittlesey were a number of dignitaries. When we came out of Childers the mess that cretins had left in the garden of rest was disgusting.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Garden of rest padlocked after repeat vandalism
  2. 2 Man, 20, left with life-threatening injuries after bridge crash
  3. 3 Cambridgeshire hit by wave of catalytic converter thefts
  1. 4 Drink driver drove child, 7, whilst nearly five times over limit
  2. 5 50 firefighters tackle 200 acres farmland fire
  3. 6 Rail upgrade work starts this weekend through to September
  4. 7 Over 60 golfers participate in golf club event
  5. 8 March Dental Surgery turns derelict building into hotel-style practice
  6. 9 End of term surprise for lorry-mad student
  7. 10 Weekend crews contain more grass and woodland fires

“If you had any respect for yourselves and your town you would have cleared it. I hope your parents are proud of you.” 

Whittlesey News

Don't Miss

Exterior of HMP Peterborough, with red and yellow brick walls.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Prison officer kissed and sent intimate messages to inmate

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A total 49 motorcycle thefts were reported in Cambridgeshire between June 27 and July 23

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Nearly 50 motorcycles stolen in Cambridgeshire in less than one month

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Hot Pots in March is part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s day service provision in Fenland. 

Cambridgeshire County Council

5-star Hot Pot cafe going from strength to strength

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Stay clear of swimming in Star Pit between Whittlesey and Peterborough, fire chiefs warn

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Urgent plea not to swim in Fenland pit

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon