Girl Guides help marshall the park run at Whittlesey as part of world thinking day

Girl Guides volunteer as marshalls and time keepers at park runs in four towns as part of World Thinking Day. Picture: RWT Photography Archant

Girl Guides volunteered as marshalls and time keepers at park runs in four towns across Cambridgeshire as part of World Thinking Day.

The Guide Association took over runs at Whittlesey, St Neots, Huntingdon and Ferry Meadows in honour of innovative educator and founder, Lord Baden-Powell’s birthday.

Thinking Day in the Guiding world, is where members think about Guiders around the world and volunteer and celebrate the day.

A total of 15 volunteer members from Whittlesey Girlguiding supported the regular park run volunteers, with roles such as marshalling, timekeeping and number checking, while being supported by Rainbows, Brownies and Guides.

The Whittlesey unit is made up of one Rainbow unit, three Brownie units, one Guide unit and one Ranger unit.

They are continually growing and looking at opening a second Rainbow unit in the near future. They cater for any girl aged five and above.

