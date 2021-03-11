News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Owner 'very excited' for future after gun shop takeover

Published: 1:01 PM March 11, 2021    Updated: 1:09 PM March 11, 2021
Whittlesey Gun Shop has been bought by Cadman Sporting.

Whittlesey Gun Shop has been acquired by sports shooting brand Cadman Sporting, the fourth shop to be bought by the brand since 2019. - Credit: Facebook/Whittlesey Gun Shop

A gun shop owner said he is “very excited” about the future following a recent takeover. 

Whittlesey Gun Shop has been bought by sports shooting brand Cadman Sporting, part of private equity firm Cadman Capital Group. 

The shop, founded in 1983 which sells country sporting equipment, clothing and accessories, is the fourth acquisition to be made by the brand since 2019, after Northampton Gun, Rugby Gun and sports shooting ground Barby Sporting.

David Shipman, founder of Whittlesey Gun Shop, said: “Joining the Cadman Sporting family is an exciting opportunity as we seek to increase our offering and build on the shop’s 30+ years of success in the shooting market.   

“The financial backing of the Group, coupled with its team’s vast business management and operational experience, will be a tremendous asset to the shop and I’m very excited to see what’s to come.”   

Stephen Bayliss, investment director at the Cadman Capital Group, said: “Whittlesey Gun Shop is an excellent addition to our sports shooting and lifestyle portfolio, which we will continue to grow through the execution of our ‘buy and build’ strategy.” 

The Cadman Capital Group aims to deliver further growth to its Cadman Sporting brand, as it bids to increase market share within the sports shooting and country wear sector while expanding its geographical reach. 

Whittlesey News

