News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Gallery

Halloween fundraiser raises over £1,000 for defibrillator charity

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:13 PM November 2, 2021
Updated: 12:17 PM November 2, 2021
Motown fancy dress night in Whittlesey

A Motown fancy dress night was held in Whittlesey to raise funds for charity Defibrillators For All. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

From skeletons to monsters, Halloween was well and truly marked at a fundraising event in Whittlesey. 

Residents arrived for a Motown fancy dress night at Childers Sports and Social Club on October 30, raising £1,020 for charity Defibrillators For All. 

The event, organised by Colin Martin and sponsored by Whittlesey Round Table, attracted around 80 people who took to the dance floor in aid of a worthy cause. 

Deborah Slator, who runs Defibrillators For All based in Whittlesey, said: “It’s an amazing amount; we appreciate people in the community taking on events like this. 

Motown fancy dress night in Whittlesey

A Motown fancy dress night was held in Whittlesey to raise funds for charity Defibrillators For All. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Motown fancy dress night in Whittlesey

A Motown fancy dress night was held in Whittlesey to raise funds for charity Defibrillators For All. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

“The community is very good at supporting and events like these are the ones that make a massive difference to us.” 

Deborah said the charity is close to reaching its £38,000 target for this year, which aims to replace defibrillator cabinets and maintaining existing machines. 

But she added: “The fundraising campaign has been successful, but we still need to keep pushing.” 

Motown fancy dress night in Whittlesey

A Motown fancy dress night was held in Whittlesey to raise funds for charity Defibrillators For All. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Motown fancy dress night in Whittlesey

A Motown fancy dress night was held in Whittlesey to raise funds for charity Defibrillators For All. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Childers will host a Bay City Rollers party show on December 17 for No Gain No Pain UK (NGNP UK), which helps buy syringe drivers for community use. 

Motown fancy dress night in Whittlesey

A Motown fancy dress night was held in Whittlesey to raise funds for charity Defibrillators For All. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Motown fancy dress night in Whittlesey

A Motown fancy dress night was held in Whittlesey to raise funds for charity Defibrillators For All. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Motown fancy dress night in Whittlesey

A Motown fancy dress night was held in Whittlesey to raise funds for charity Defibrillators For All. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Most Read

  1. 1 TV presenter Richard Madeley brands plans for 93-home estate as 'pretty stupid'
  2. 2 Play parks back in full swing following makeovers
  3. 3 Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver
  1. 4 Stonea underpass closure an option for Network Rail
  2. 5 Britain's oldest working Land Rover first used in the Fens
  3. 6 Cambridgeshire gets extra help to tackle rising Covid crisis
  4. 7 Only one neighbour objects to catering van at end semi 
  5. 8 Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A505 crash
  6. 9 FACT sets up fourth befriending group
  7. 10 66 countries in motorhome then thieves steal it from their drive
Charity Fundraiser
Halloween
Whittlesey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People's Postcode Lottery host Jeff Brazier

Cambs Live

Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People's Postcode Lottery

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner listen as shadow chancellor Ra

Cambs Live

Chatteris man charged over Angela Rayner death threats

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Sol Clark jailed

Peterborough Crown Court

Drug dealer racially abused police officer

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The two-vehicle crash happened in New Road, Chatteris, on Monday October 25.

Cambs Live

Person cut out of car after two-vehicle crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon