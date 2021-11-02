Gallery
Halloween fundraiser raises over £1,000 for defibrillator charity
- Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio
From skeletons to monsters, Halloween was well and truly marked at a fundraising event in Whittlesey.
Residents arrived for a Motown fancy dress night at Childers Sports and Social Club on October 30, raising £1,020 for charity Defibrillators For All.
The event, organised by Colin Martin and sponsored by Whittlesey Round Table, attracted around 80 people who took to the dance floor in aid of a worthy cause.
Deborah Slator, who runs Defibrillators For All based in Whittlesey, said: “It’s an amazing amount; we appreciate people in the community taking on events like this.
“The community is very good at supporting and events like these are the ones that make a massive difference to us.”
Deborah said the charity is close to reaching its £38,000 target for this year, which aims to replace defibrillator cabinets and maintaining existing machines.
But she added: “The fundraising campaign has been successful, but we still need to keep pushing.”
Childers will host a Bay City Rollers party show on December 17 for No Gain No Pain UK (NGNP UK), which helps buy syringe drivers for community use.
