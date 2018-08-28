Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Generous Christmas hamper donations for families in Whittlesey

PUBLISHED: 16:27 16 January 2019

Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid (WEFA) thank all those that supported the project in the run up to Christmas. Picture: WEFA.

Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid (WEFA) thank all those that supported the project in the run up to Christmas. Picture: WEFA.

Archant

Dozens of Christmas hampers were given to families in need of support by Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid.

The aim was to provide a Christmas food hamper to all the needy families and individuals in the Whittlesey catchment area.

The team said that the project was made possible due to donations including food, toiletries and money from the local community.

Around £300 was given by the Whittlesey Tangent group, the Whittlesey and District Ladies Circle and the Whittlesey and District Round Table, each presenting a cheque for £100 as well as collecting items for the Christmas hampers.

Students and teachers at Sir Harry Smith Community College also brought in an item of food as part of their Christmas Jumper day on the last day of term.

Brian Smithyman, one of the founders of WEFA, said: “We were overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of local people.

“Our distribution and storage centre at the Whittlesey Christian Church in Broad Street was absolutely overflowing with food and gifts that we were able to distribute.

“The support was superb, and we’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those clubs, schools, businesses and individuals - too numerous to mention here - who gave in some way as it really made a difference by helping to make Christmas a happier time for those in need.

“Thanks also goes to Deborah Slator and her team of helpers who worked tirelessly to ensure everyone receiving hampers also had gifts to open on Christmas day.”

The amount of food and items donated also meant there was a healthy stock for the coming weeks, as normally supplies are depleted in the New Year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Targeted break-ins at March salons leave female workers and owners feeling ‘unsafe and scared’

Three March businesses were targeted by suspected thieves over the weekend - Spoilt Rotten (pictured) had their door kicked in, Reavive had cash stolen and Tanique had two men attempt to steal their cash pot. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Man thanks ‘lovely people’ of March for helping when his wife with dementia, 68, tripped on drain in Broad Street

A man has thanked the ‘lovely people’ of March for helping him out when his wife with dementia tripped over on a drain in Broad Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air this Thursday

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.

March salons Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique Tanning targeted by suspected burglars

Three March businesses � Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique � were allegedly targeted by suspected burglars over the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK / GOOGLE

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Targeted break-ins at March salons leave female workers and owners feeling ‘unsafe and scared’

Three March businesses were targeted by suspected thieves over the weekend - Spoilt Rotten (pictured) had their door kicked in, Reavive had cash stolen and Tanique had two men attempt to steal their cash pot. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Man thanks ‘lovely people’ of March for helping when his wife with dementia, 68, tripped on drain in Broad Street

A man has thanked the ‘lovely people’ of March for helping him out when his wife with dementia tripped over on a drain in Broad Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air this Thursday

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.

March salons Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique Tanning targeted by suspected burglars

Three March businesses � Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique � were allegedly targeted by suspected burglars over the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK / GOOGLE

Latest from the Cambs Times

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Health chiefs issue severe weather warning with likelihood of cold spell about to hit Cambridgeshire

Look out for this entourage of gritters as they prepare for a busy few days in Cambridgeshire. .Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

‘We don’t want to forget what a huge sacrifice they gave’: Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes

Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes. Here is a Lancaster Bomber pictured over Chatteris. Picture: CHATTERIS COMMUNITY ARCHIVE.

Injured buzzard that was hit by a car in Chatteris dies at rescue centre

Injured buzzard that was hit by a car in Chatteris dies at rescue centre. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Generous Christmas hamper donations for families in Whittlesey

Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid (WEFA) thank all those that supported the project in the run up to Christmas. Picture: WEFA.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists