Three projects could get a share of £810,000 Combined Authority funding
PUBLISHED: 13:25 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 24 November 2020
Archant
Three Fenland projects - including plans for a heritage centre in Whittlesey - have received backing from Mayor James Palmer who will push for them to get a share of £810,000 of funding.
These are the projects and how much the mayor is hoping the Combined Authority board will agree for each:
Whittlesey Heritage Centre (£500,000) to facilitate the development of a dedicated heritage centre.
A Combined Authority spokesman said: “A relatively modest building is proposed; the building will include one or more education spaces or classrooms, flexible space to incorporate small exhibitions and indoor events, coffee shop, toilets, and office and storage space suitable for staff and volunteers.”
Whittlesey Heritage Walk (£218,169) to create a new walk that would include historic landmarks and provide insight into the town’s history and heritage as well as key information regarding bus stop locations, access to Whittlesea Railway Station and the National Cycling Network Route 63 which runs through the town.
Chatteris Town Fund (£92,000) to make the town centre “more attractive” by improving the appearance of street furniture and enabling refurbishment works to help businesses recover post Covid-19.
