Maria and Peppe of Italian restaurant Vesuvio in Whittlesey have marked 10 years since they first opened in the town. - Credit: Facebook/Vesuvio

The owners of an Italian restaurant said they are “humbled by all of the support” as they mark their 10-year anniversary.

Vesuvio in Whittlesey opened their doors in October 2011 and have been a hit with customers in and around the Fenland area.

“We can’t believe 10 years ago this month we opened our doors!” owners Maria and Peppe said.

“Our family are humbled by all of the support we have received in our hometown over the past 10 years.”

They added: “It has been a pleasure to serve our community and extended family by bringing the authentic taste of Italy to Whittlesey.”

Since opening their doors, Vesuvio has been awarded a five-star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

It has also continued to serve customers through the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns by offering takeaways when unable to open their restaurant on Eastgate Mews.