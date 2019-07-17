Advanced search

Man from Whittlesey, aged 54, jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to making and distributing indecent images of children

17 July, 2019 - 10:04
Neil Owens of Whittlesey has been jailed for 16 months after he was found with extreme pornography and found guilty of making and distributing indecent images of children. Picture: Archant / PA Wire / FILE

A Cambridgeshire man has been jailed for 16 months after being found guilty of making and distributing indecent photographs of children.

Neil Owens of Whittlesey has been put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years after being found in possession of 'extreme pornographic images'.

The 54-year-old of Peterborough Road also pleaded guilty to distributing indecent photographs of a child and three counts of making indecent images of a child.

A court heard how Owens' home was raided in October 2017 after a tip-off suggested he had been uploading category A images to an internet chat room.

His mobile phone was seized and police officers from the Paedophile Online Investigation Team found 59 images and videos, 11 were category A - the most severe.

Owens was handed 16 months in prison, put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years in court on Friday (July 12).

DC Steve Martin said: "Although Owens accepted responsibility during interview, tackling online viewing of indecent images is a priority for police across the country.

"There are consequences for those who view such images."

Anyone who has concerns about child abuse should contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary on 101, Children's Social Care or the NSPCC.

