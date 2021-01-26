News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Gallery

'Eccentric traveller' spotted riding vintage bicycle ahead of historic trip

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:30 PM January 26, 2021    Updated: 4:35 PM January 26, 2021
Whittlesey man spotted riding penny-farthing

Steven Payne from Whittlesey was spotted riding on his penny-farthing in the Fens. - Credit: © Terry Harris

It became a symbol of the Victorian era, and for one man, he looks to continue the resurgence of the penny-farthing. 

Steven Payne from Whittlesey, who likes to be known as an “experienced eccentric traveller”, was spotted riding the vintage bicycle along the Green Wheel cycle route near Peterborough on January 22. 

During lockdown, more people have been using penny-farthings having burst onto the cycling scene during the 1880s. 

Steven, who has been riding a penny-farthing for six years, is training ahead of a trip from Westminster Abbey in London to Notre Dame in Paris, but not how you may expect. 

“I am in training to ride it from London to Paris in a suit of armour as no-one has ever done that before,” Steven said. 

You may also want to watch:

“I was all ready to go back in March when the first lockdown kicked in, and since then either UK or French travel restrictions have prevented it.” 

Whittlesey man spotted on penny-farthing

Steven Payne hopes to become the first man to ride a penny-farthing from London to Paris in a full suit of armour. - Credit: © Terry Harris

He now hopes to follow in his ancestor's footsteps by cycling in the opposite direction to him in the 12th century. 

Most Read

  1. 1 161-mile trip from Yorkshire to Fen village ends in Covid breach fine
  2. 2 Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash
  3. 3 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby
  1. 4 Stolen American-style fridge was lifted over 10ft security fence
  2. 5 All staff and residents at Chatteris care home now vaccinated against Covid
  3. 6 MP wants an end to floods misery in the Fens
  4. 7 Council chief executive accused of 'indifference' over Covid-19 response
  5. 8 More than 60 fines issued to Covid rulebreakers in Cambs already this year
  6. 9 Dad has 'much more energy to run around' with son after losing four stone
  7. 10 County council ploughs £3.4m into farm deal

But this is only another accolade Steven is hoping to add to his collection. 

“He travelled Europe getting support to form a 'new' order of Knights in 1118 to protect pilgrims on their way to Jerusalem called the 'Knights Templar'. Hugh became their first Grand Master in 1119,” he added. 

“I am also the first person to cross the Alps by spacehopper in 2018 and the first to cross Wales in a coracle in 2017, all in period clothing.” 

Whittlesey man spotted on penny-farthing

Steven Payne from Whittlesey riding his penny-farthing along the A605.

Whittlesey adventurer spotted on penny-farthing

Steven Payne riding his penny-farthing along the A605. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Whittlesey adventurer rides penny-farthing

Steven Payne rides his penny-farthing along a quiet A605. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Whittlesey adventurer with penny-farthing

Steven Payne was planning to ride between London and Paris last March before travel restrictions were enforced due to lockdown. - Credit: © Terry Harris


Whittlesey News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Exclusive

Rapist on bail performed magic tricks for police and security guard

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Care home 'requires improvement' after unannounced visit

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon

TV | Exclusive

Former Top Gear star Rory Reid spotted filming with Lamborghini

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Public Health England | Updated

'Amazing team work' at hospital's vaccination clinic

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus