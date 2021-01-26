Gallery

Published: 4:30 PM January 26, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM January 26, 2021

Steven Payne from Whittlesey was spotted riding on his penny-farthing in the Fens. - Credit: © Terry Harris

It became a symbol of the Victorian era, and for one man, he looks to continue the resurgence of the penny-farthing.

Steven Payne from Whittlesey, who likes to be known as an “experienced eccentric traveller”, was spotted riding the vintage bicycle along the Green Wheel cycle route near Peterborough on January 22.

During lockdown, more people have been using penny-farthings having burst onto the cycling scene during the 1880s.

Steven, who has been riding a penny-farthing for six years, is training ahead of a trip from Westminster Abbey in London to Notre Dame in Paris, but not how you may expect.

“I am in training to ride it from London to Paris in a suit of armour as no-one has ever done that before,” Steven said.

You may also want to watch:

“I was all ready to go back in March when the first lockdown kicked in, and since then either UK or French travel restrictions have prevented it.”

Steven Payne hopes to become the first man to ride a penny-farthing from London to Paris in a full suit of armour. - Credit: © Terry Harris

He now hopes to follow in his ancestor's footsteps by cycling in the opposite direction to him in the 12th century.

But this is only another accolade Steven is hoping to add to his collection.

“He travelled Europe getting support to form a 'new' order of Knights in 1118 to protect pilgrims on their way to Jerusalem called the 'Knights Templar'. Hugh became their first Grand Master in 1119,” he added.

“I am also the first person to cross the Alps by spacehopper in 2018 and the first to cross Wales in a coracle in 2017, all in period clothing.”

Steven Payne from Whittlesey riding his penny-farthing along the A605.

Steven Payne riding his penny-farthing along the A605. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Steven Payne rides his penny-farthing along a quiet A605. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Steven Payne was planning to ride between London and Paris last March before travel restrictions were enforced due to lockdown. - Credit: © Terry Harris



