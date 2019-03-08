Mayor of Whittlesey opens sensory garden room at The Gables in Eastrea

The Mayor of Whittlesey opened a new sensory garden room at The Gables in Eastrea as part of National Care Home Open Day. Picture: RWT Photography. Archant

The Mayor of Whittlesey opened a new sensory garden room at The Gables in Eastrea as part of National Care Home Open Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

To celebrate the occasion the Mayor, Councillor Julie Windle, presented certificates to residents who had taken part in a art competition.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Windle also officially opened a new garden sensory room which was donated by the family of the late Gerald Allen.

Henry Mutambo, manager of The Gables, said: "On behalf of HC-One we are greatful to Mr Allen's family for their generous donation.

"Our residents will be able to fully benefit from the bird noise and lovely scenery.

"We would also like to thank the mayor for attending and meeting our residents."