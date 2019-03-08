Mayor of Whittlesey opens sensory garden room at The Gables in Eastrea
PUBLISHED: 10:53 06 July 2019
The Mayor of Whittlesey opened a new sensory garden room at The Gables in Eastrea as part of National Care Home Open Day.
To celebrate the occasion the Mayor, Councillor Julie Windle, presented certificates to residents who had taken part in a art competition.
Cllr Windle also officially opened a new garden sensory room which was donated by the family of the late Gerald Allen.
Henry Mutambo, manager of The Gables, said: "On behalf of HC-One we are greatful to Mr Allen's family for their generous donation.
"Our residents will be able to fully benefit from the bird noise and lovely scenery.
"We would also like to thank the mayor for attending and meeting our residents."