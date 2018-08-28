Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exhibition at March Museum on preservation of Whittlesey mud walls

PUBLISHED: 12:25 05 February 2019

Visitors at the opening of the Mud Wall Exhibition at March and District Museum

Visitors at the opening of the Mud Wall Exhibition at March and District Museum

A special exhibition has launched in March on how unusual structures in Whittlesey have been preserved.

The Mud Walls Group show how their walls have been surveyed and restored at the exhibition at March Museum.

Organiser Robert Boddington explained how some people felt the walls were a “liability”, but others recognised that the individual nature of the structures enhanced the value of the properties they were built on.

David Hancock, who initially identified the remaining mud walls in the town, said that he was not aware of any such constructions in March.

Les Heaton, a March resident and museum member, believed that there had been a couple of mud walls but these had been levelled in the 1940s.

If anyone has further information, David Edwards, the museum archivist would be interested to hear on 01354655300.

The Mud Walls exhibition is free to view and open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10.30 to 3.30pm throughout February.

Most Read

Shop manager skids on ice and crashes into a tree only for his write-off car to be stolen by thieves

Matty Alexander's car slid on early morning ice and crashed into a tree. When he went to get it the next day thieves had stolen it.

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Car thief jailed after DNA is found on airbag

Thomas Safford, of Main Road in Little Gransden was jailed after DNA was found on the airbag of the car

This hotel is actually just a wall propped up by girders

The Phoenix Hotel on the North Brink in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Most Read

Shop manager skids on ice and crashes into a tree only for his write-off car to be stolen by thieves

Matty Alexander's car slid on early morning ice and crashed into a tree. When he went to get it the next day thieves had stolen it.

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Car thief jailed after DNA is found on airbag

Thomas Safford, of Main Road in Little Gransden was jailed after DNA was found on the airbag of the car

This hotel is actually just a wall propped up by girders

The Phoenix Hotel on the North Brink in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fenland Flyers jump for joy thanks to £8,000 lottery grant

Fenland Flyers jump for joy thanks to £8,000 lottery grant. Picture: ADELE BRODA

Man, 49, arrested and charged with murder following suspected stabbing in West Parade in Wisbech

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing in West Parade, Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Get messy with politics at the Cambridge Junction

Luca Rutherford's Political Party at the Cambridge Junction

Young girl bravely tells how she was raped by a paedophile when she was seven. This week he is jailed

Greg Kedienhon is jailed for raping a young girl in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Exhibition at March Museum on preservation of Whittlesey mud walls

Visitors at the opening of the Mud Wall Exhibition at March and District Museum
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists