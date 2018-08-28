Exhibition at March Museum on preservation of Whittlesey mud walls

Visitors at the opening of the Mud Wall Exhibition at March and District Museum

A special exhibition has launched in March on how unusual structures in Whittlesey have been preserved.

The Mud Walls Group show how their walls have been surveyed and restored at the exhibition at March Museum.

Organiser Robert Boddington explained how some people felt the walls were a “liability”, but others recognised that the individual nature of the structures enhanced the value of the properties they were built on.

David Hancock, who initially identified the remaining mud walls in the town, said that he was not aware of any such constructions in March.

Les Heaton, a March resident and museum member, believed that there had been a couple of mud walls but these had been levelled in the 1940s.

If anyone has further information, David Edwards, the museum archivist would be interested to hear on 01354655300.

The Mud Walls exhibition is free to view and open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10.30 to 3.30pm throughout February.