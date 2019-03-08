Gallery

Hundreds enjoy the party at Whittlesey Music Festival

Hundreds of people enjoyed the sounds of headliners The Fedz and Stevie H at Whittlesey Music Festival. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY. Archant

Hundreds of people enjoyed the sounds of headliners The Fedz and Stevie H at Whittlesey Music Festival.

Mayor of Whittlesey, Councillor Julie Windle, said: "We had a very good turnout - between 450 and 500 people. They're very popular events and they are free music festivals.

"We do three in the year - June, July and August. They are back by popular demand and they seem to be growing each year.

"We started them four years ago with the idea of doing something on our market square. They have gone from strength to strength and it helps when the weather is good."

The free event at Buttercross, which was organised by Whittlesey Town Council, attracted a large crowd.

The final two music festivals will take place on Sunday July 21 when High Rollers will be performing supported by Dale Diamond.

The third and final festival on Sunday August 18 features music from The Contacts and Steve Walsh.

