Fans turn out in force as town music festival returns

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:41 PM August 13, 2021    Updated: 4:00 PM August 13, 2021
Music on the Square Whittlesey 2021

Friends and families gathered in Whittlesey as the town marked the return of its Music on the Square event. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Fans in and around Whittlesey gathered to make the most of summer as the town’s Music on the Square event returned. 

Over 300 people turned up to the Buttercross Square in the town centre to watch The Mesh Band and support act Simon Lee perform on Sunday, August 8. 

Councillor Kay Mayor, chairman of the community project committee at Whittlesey Town Council which organises the event, was pleased with how it unfolded. 

“The event is really well-supported by local people,” she said. 

“Some people are hesitant about going out, but those that did enjoyed themselves.” 

Music on the Square, which usually stages three summer events every year, returned for the first time since August 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

The town council also plans to hold another event in September after the June and July spectaculars were cancelled this year. 

“I think this was the right thing to do to say we are back, open and come along and join us,” Cllr Mayor added. 

“People wanted to come out and I don’t think Covid stopped our usual crowd from coming up and enjoying it.” 

