Conservative group's annual summer tea party raises £450

PUBLISHED: 12:33 26 June 2019

The Whittlesey branch of North East Cambridgeshire Conservative Association held their annual summer tea party courtesy of Alan and Lisa Hobbs. The special guest was North East Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY.

£450 was raised at the Whittlesey branch of the North East Cambridgeshire Conservative Association's annual summer tea party.

Held in the garden of Alan and Lisa Hobbs, the special guest was North East Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay who answered questions and updated the local membership about political developments.

Mayor of Whittlesey Julie Windle said: "We had about 50 members and supporters attend. We raised over £540 for conservative funds.

"We were very pleased to have Steve give up some of his valuable time on the weekend and he spoke about the current political situation and answered questions."

The group's next fundraising event is a Sunday lunch on September 15 at The Falcon. The guest of honour and speaker will be Paul Bristow, who was the Conservative candidate in the Peterborough by-election.

