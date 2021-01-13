Whittlesey play area reopens with £135,000 of improvements

Published: 1:11 PM January 13, 2021

Cllr Peter Murphy (L) and Cllr Dee Laws (R) at the improved Snowley Park play area, which is off Stonald Road in Whittlesey. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Whittlesey has a new and improved play area which has reopened and is now ready for families to use.

The Snowley Park play area, off Stonald Road, had undergone a £135,000 revamp funded by FCC Communities Foundation and Fenland District Council.

It has new basket swings, a net and tower slide, a see-saw, roundabout, five-way swings, spinners and a rope walk.

There is also a new scramble net, a balance beam, a slide and a new goal area.

New safety surfacing has been installed and new benches will arrive in the coming weeks.

Cllr Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “I’m delighted it reopened in time for children to enjoy it and get some much-needed exercise while we all face being indoors in this latest lockdown.”

He added: ““As part of the bid process we consulted with local people and this is what they told us they wanted so I am delighted that local people will now benefit from this investment."

The expansion was designed by HAGS, a popular play supplier, and incorporates existing trees and grassed mounds into the design. The work was completed just before Christmas.

It was funded with a £45,000 grant from FCC Communities Foundation and Section 106 monies the council collects mainly from large developments in the district.

Cllr Dee Laws, Fenland District Council’s member for the Stonald ward, said: “It’s wonderful that FCC Communities Foundation awarded the Council this money to help bring this project to fruition.

“HAGS has done an exceptional job of building the park on time and to a very high specification, and I have received so much positive feedback from children, parents and carers.”

She added: “I’m sure that it will be used by so many for years to come.”

During the current coronavirus lockdown, the council’s parks, open spaces and outdoor play areas remain open for the purpose of daily exercise.

Visitors should follow Government guidance regarding social distancing, follow any signage, sanitise their hands regularly and wash their hands when they return home.

Under current restrictions, residents can leave their home to exercise once a day. One other person can exercise with you.