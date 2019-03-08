Advanced search

It's a Knockout promises to be great fun when it comes to Whittlesey this Sunday - a throwback to the 80s and 90s TV hit

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 June 2019

It's a Knockout themed day out for some family fun this Sunday in Whittlesey. Picture; SUBMITTED

Archant

Do you fancy being chased by giants and penguins and being foamed up to the eyeballs and yet having a fantastic time?

Then Its a Knockout might well be for you when it comes to Whittlesey this Sunday.

The top hit show form the 80s and 90s will be making an appearance at the Field of Dreams off Stonald Road courtesy of Whittlesey Juniors FC where teams of 11 will be battling it out to be the champions.

Each team will take part in six rounds of action with a chance to play the joker to double the points. The lucky participants will be using the original props from the show with a great time is guaranteed.

Organisers Whittlesey Sports Association are still looking for two last minute team entries but if there are any individuals who would like to take part but don't have a team then they will be found a team .

All participants must be aged 16 and upwards and the fee is £20 per person. The action kicks off at 2pm and has been sponsored by EPD Insulation Group.

This however this is only one part of the day as between 12.30-2pm at the same venue there is the opportunity for all ages to come along and have a free sports taster session which has been supported by Healthy Fenland and Active Fenland; there will be an opportunity to have a go at archery, football, table tennis, bowls, boxing, martial arts, netball a fitness course and much more, car parking is £1, walk ins are free.

For more details contact Robert Windle on 07970228790 or checkout Facebook Whittlesey Sports Association.

