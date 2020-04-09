Advanced search

I’m lovin’ it! Whittlesey pub launches 24-hour McDoggals takeaway service during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:19 09 April 2020

The Dog in a Doublet pub near Whittlesey has launched their McDoggals takeaway service during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: FACEBOOK/DOG IN A DOUBLET

The Dog in a Doublet pub near Whittlesey has launched their McDoggals takeaway service during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: FACEBOOK/DOG IN A DOUBLET

Archant

Never mind McDonald’s, one Cambridgeshire pub has come up with its own alternative for those needing a quick fix.

John McGinn, owner of the Dog in a Doublet pub, has launched the McDoggals 24-hour takeaway service. Picture: JOHN McGINNJohn McGinn, owner of the Dog in a Doublet pub, has launched the McDoggals 24-hour takeaway service. Picture: JOHN McGINN

The Dog in a Doublet pub near Whittlesey launched the 24-hour roadside takeaway service ‘McDoggals’ on March 26 to passers-by, such as key workers like paramedics as well as the general public.

John McGinn, owner of Dog in a Doublet alongside wife Della, was preparing for a busy Mother’s Day weekend before being told to shut in line with Government guidelines over the coronavirus pandemic.

But as well as its usual takeaway and delivery service, the restaurant on North Side is offering meals ranging from egg and cress sandwiches to clotted cream scones, as the service continues to grow in popularity.

John said: “It was absolutely devastating, and I tried to think fast what to do.

John takes out a brownie. Picture: JOHN McGINNJohn takes out a brownie. Picture: JOHN McGINN

“McDoggals was set up in response to people, the NHS and paramedics wanting something to get some coffee late at night when nowhere is open.

“It serves the likes of coffee, cold drinks, sandwiches, desserts, apple crumble and custard, all homemade. It is free to all Blue Light workers and people can help themselves.

“The first week was a learning curve but the second week we are rolling.”

Customers have been putting their donations into an honesty box to help the cause, which so far, has totalled around £200.

John makes a cup of coffee as part of the McDoggals service. Picture: JOHN McGINNJohn makes a cup of coffee as part of the McDoggals service. Picture: JOHN McGINN

John has even made his own ice cream and has been asked to make a birthday cake since launching the drive-thru, but despite struggling financially, he is confident the service can still be a success.

He said: “To be honest, we need to take £12,000 a week to break even and we are taking a tenth of that now. We have got enough money to fund staff, stock and that is it.

“I have done liquorice and Horlicks and I have called it Mr Whippet. I am constantly thinking of ideas and getting people to talk about them.

“I have got an amazing team and when it came to lockdown, they all moved in. All we are doing is stocking at the front and for the future.

The instructions for the service are laid out outside the pub's entrance. Picture: JOHN McGINNThe instructions for the service are laid out outside the pub's entrance. Picture: JOHN McGINN

“It is our livelihoods at risk. We are like a family. Why go and be at risk of coming back to work when we are all here?

“A cup of coffee could go a long way, and I’m not going to charge them. When things hopefully get back to normal, I will have a few customers to carry on.

“I am able to interact with people safely and certainly make more business from myself which keeps things ticking over and providing a service at the same time.

“We make sure it is the best it can be.”

For more information, visit https://www.doginadoublet.co.uk/ or call 01733 202256.

What services are you running to help the local community during the coronavirus lockdown? Let us know by emailing Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

