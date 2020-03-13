World Book Day 2020: Whittlesey school left spellbound after taking part in storytelling sessions

Storyteller Marion Leeper with teacher Peter Ingham (front left), Kings Dyke plant manager Paul Fitzjohn (front right) and students at Park Lane Primary School. Picture: FORTERRA STEVE BAKER SGB PHOTOGRAPHY

Students of all ages from Park Lane Primary School in Whittlesey were left spellbound at this year's World Book Day event.

Pupils from Key Stage one and two took part in magical storytelling sessions, supported by Kings Dyke Brickworks and led by professional storyteller Marion Leeper from the Society of Storytelling, which focused on the themes of bricks and houses.

Paul Fitzjohn, plant manager at Kings Dyke, kicked off the first assembly by donating £250 of National Book tokens to teacher Peter Ingham, which aims to benefit the students.

'We had a fantastic morning spent listening to professional storyteller Marion provided courtesy of Forterra,' Mr Ingham said.

'The donation of book tokens they gave us will provide a great number of children with many hours of pleasure.'

World Book Day aims to help children discover the pleasures of reading through having a book of their own.