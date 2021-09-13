Published: 10:57 AM September 13, 2021

Amy Robinson, Fenland District Council’s environmental projects officer, with some of the letters sent to refuse, recycling and street cleansing teams by Park Lane Primary School pupils in Whittlesey. - Credit: FDC

Primary school pupils have sent dozens of letters in appreciation for refuse, recycling and street cleansing teams across Fenland for their work over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pupils at Park Lane Primary School in Whittlesey sent 53 letters to the teams for helping keep their homes and streets clean and safe since the pandemic began in March last year.

Teacher Peter Ingham said: “By thinking about all those who have helped us and continue to do so, it has made us thankful that people like this live and work within our community.

“Our lives are so much better because the refuse, recycling and street cleansing teams have continued to work day in, day out to look after us.”

Some of the 53 letters sent to refuse, recycling and street cleansing teams at Fenland Council by primary school pupils in Whittlesey. - Credit: FDC

The letters have now been put on display at the teams' headquarters on Melbourne Avenue in March.

Residents have also thanked refuse, recycling and street cleansing crews by leaving notes on their bins and in windows.

Councillor Peter Murphy, portfolio holder for the environment at Fenland Council, said: “Ensuring that all blue, green, and brown bin collections are maintained throughout the pandemic has been no easy task.

“But thanks to herculean efforts and dedication of our refuse and recycling crews, it has been possible.”