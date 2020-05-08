Advanced search

Video

Hundreds enjoy ‘stay at home’ tea parties as town commemorates VE Day75

PUBLISHED: 16:46 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 09 May 2020

VE Day in Whittlesey and across the town, with strict social distancing rules in place, the town held stay at home tea parties to remember the75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe, Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

VE Day in Whittlesey and across the town, with strict social distancing rules in place, the town held stay at home tea parties to remember the75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe, Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Archant

Whittlesey paid its respects on the 75th anniversary of VE Day, with a short ceremony at the war memorial followed by ‘stay at home’ parties.

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAMWhittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

It was a far cry from the plans the town had prepared but there was no shortage of families determined to remember May 8th 2020.

The mayor Cllr Julie Windle began the day with a short ceremony at the war memorial before she toured the town to see some of the many families enjoying their ‘lockdown’ teas.

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Bunting and balloons were in abundance, there were cream teas, flags and plenty of smiling faces across the many homes she passed.

Julie said those taking part showed due regard to social distancing and she was only sorry she couldn’t get to see every home that was taking part in VE Day75.

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

When VE Day dawned it was a poignant reminder that it had been 75 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the war in Europe.

It wasn’t of course until August that the conflict finally ended with the surrender of Japan (VJ Day) but the significance of VE Day will never be forgotten.

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

In Whittlesey, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the town remember to those millions who ensured the freedoms we enjoy today.

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Man’s body pulled from water at Ramsey Forty Foot

Body of a man in his late 40s who had been reported missing was pulled from the water at Ramsey Forty Foot on May 2. Picture: ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

19-year-old man arrested after collision in Somersham

Man arrested in Somersham on suspicion of drug driving

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Most Read

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Man’s body pulled from water at Ramsey Forty Foot

Body of a man in his late 40s who had been reported missing was pulled from the water at Ramsey Forty Foot on May 2. Picture: ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

19-year-old man arrested after collision in Somersham

Man arrested in Somersham on suspicion of drug driving

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Hundreds enjoy ‘stay at home’ tea parties as town commemorates VE Day75

VE Day in Whittlesey and across the town, with strict social distancing rules in place, the town held stay at home tea parties to remember the75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe, Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

Bicycle being examined by police linked to where body was found

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Picture by Terry Harris.

Body found outside industrial unit

Sandall Road, Wisbech, where police are probing an 'unexplained' death. A body was found outside an industrial unit earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

Businessman rescues Muntjac deer stuck in his garden gates

Mark Twigg worked to rescue this Muntjac deer trapped in the gates of his Whittlesey home, Picture: MARK TWIGG

‘Stay home, save lives’ video created by Cambridgeshire police portrays life during lockdown

Cambridgeshire Police has released a lockdown video of their work since the coronavirus pandemic began. Its message remains 'stay home, save lives'. Picture; CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24