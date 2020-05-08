Video

Hundreds enjoy ‘stay at home’ tea parties as town commemorates VE Day75

VE Day in Whittlesey and across the town, with strict social distancing rules in place, the town held stay at home tea parties to remember the75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe, Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Archant

Whittlesey paid its respects on the 75th anniversary of VE Day, with a short ceremony at the war memorial followed by ‘stay at home’ parties.

Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM Whittlesey celebrates the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Whittlesey Cam was with the Mayor who was out and about in all parts of the town to capture the moments. It was social distancing at its best with plenty of drink, cakes and bunting on show. Picture; WHITTLESEY CAM

It was a far cry from the plans the town had prepared but there was no shortage of families determined to remember May 8th 2020.

The mayor Cllr Julie Windle began the day with a short ceremony at the war memorial before she toured the town to see some of the many families enjoying their ‘lockdown’ teas.

