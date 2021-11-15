News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hundreds gather for well-supported Whittlesey Remembrance service

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:29 PM November 15, 2021
Updated: 4:34 PM November 15, 2021
Whittlesey Remembrance 2021

Whittlesey Remembrance Service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Hundreds gathered in Whittlesey as the large-scale Remembrance Sunday services returned for the first time in two years. 

Residents, councillors and other dignitaries stood present at the town’s war memorial after a service was held at St Mary’s Church on November 14. 

Many lined the streets to watch the parade march through towards the town centre, something they have not been able to do since 2019. 

Whittlesey Remembrance 2021

Whittlesey Remembrance Service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Remembrance 2021

Whittlesey Remembrance Service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Remembrance 2021

Whittlesey Remembrance Service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey mayor Cllr David Mason was one to lay a wreath, as was Neil McKittrick DL, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, police, fire and scout groups. 

Whittlesey Remembrance 2021

Whittlesey Remembrance Service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Remembrance 2021

Whittlesey Remembrance Service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Remembrance 2021

Whittlesey Remembrance Service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

“It was a wonderful turnout; there were probably about 400-500 people,” said Pauline Edge, chairman of the Royal British Legion’s Whittlesey branch. 

“It was a bigger parade as we have not had a service like this for two years due to Covid.” 

Whittlesey Remembrance 2021

Whittlesey Remembrance Service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Remembrance 2021

Whittlesey Remembrance Service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Remembrance 2021

Whittlesey Remembrance Service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

The Reverend Mike Jones, alongside John Crisp and Roger Brown, led the Whittlesey service. 

There were also strong turnouts at services in Eastrea, Coates and Turves.

Whittlesey Remembrance 2021

Whittlesey Remembrance Service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Raadio

Whittlesey Remembrance 2021

Whittlesey Remembrance Service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Coates Remembrance 2021

Coates Remembrance service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Rai

Coates Remembrance 2021

Coates Remembrance service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Coates Remembrance 2021

Coates Remembrance service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Coates Remembrance 2021

Coates Remembrance service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Coates Remembrance 2021

Coates Remembrance service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Turves Remembrance 2021

Turves Remembrance service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Turves Remembrance 2021

Turves Remembrance service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Turves Remembrance 2021

Turves Remembrance service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Turves Remembrance 2021

Turves Remembrance service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Eastrea Remembrance 2021

Eastrea Remembrance service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Eastrea Remembrance 2021

Eastrea Remembrance service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Eastrea Remembrance 2021

Eastrea Remembrance service. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Remembrance Sunday
Whittlesey News

