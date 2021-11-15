Gallery

Hundreds gathered in Whittlesey as the large-scale Remembrance Sunday services returned for the first time in two years.

Residents, councillors and other dignitaries stood present at the town’s war memorial after a service was held at St Mary’s Church on November 14.

Many lined the streets to watch the parade march through towards the town centre, something they have not been able to do since 2019.

Whittlesey mayor Cllr David Mason was one to lay a wreath, as was Neil McKittrick DL, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, police, fire and scout groups.

“It was a wonderful turnout; there were probably about 400-500 people,” said Pauline Edge, chairman of the Royal British Legion’s Whittlesey branch.

“It was a bigger parade as we have not had a service like this for two years due to Covid.”

The Reverend Mike Jones, alongside John Crisp and Roger Brown, led the Whittlesey service.

There were also strong turnouts at services in Eastrea, Coates and Turves.

