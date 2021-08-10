Covid-19: Staff shortage forces restaurant to shut
- Credit: Facebook/Homme Nouveau
A restaurant has been forced to close temporarily due to Covid-19.
One member of kitchen staff at Homme Nouveau in Whittlesey received a positive result on Monday, while all other staff have returned negative lateral flow results but will take further tests.
However, Chris Newman, owner of Homme Nouveau, is now self-isolating.
He said: “Due to myself being in close contact with someone else who tested positive on Sunday, I have also begun a period of self-isolating until August 17.
“This means we frankly do not have enough kitchen staff to operate even if all front of house come back negative.”
You may also want to watch:
Mr Newman said a deep clean will take place once the restaurant can reopen.
He apologised to customers for the disruption, but "I feel it is important to be clear and open with you about this.
Most Read
- 1 Customer beaten up for asking man to turn music down outside pub
- 2 Six vehicle crash blocks A47 near Wisbech
- 3 Gridlock briefly as six vehicle collision blocks A47
- 4 Covid-19: Staff shortage forces restaurant to shut
- 5 Four escape after car hits tree
- 6 Woman encourages others to speak out against domestic violence
- 7 Video footage catches motorcyclist red-handed
- 8 Councillor calls for tougher punishment as 'bike gang' strike again
- 9 Vintage vehicles steam through the Fens as annual road run returns
- 10 Rock festival hits all the right notes in 'biggest event' yet
“We will be back open as soon as it is safe to do so and when all staff have been tested negative again next week.”