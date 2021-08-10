Published: 11:22 AM August 10, 2021

Chris Newman, owner of Homme Nouveau restaurant in Whittlesey, has been forced to shut temporarily after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19. - Credit: Facebook/Homme Nouveau

A restaurant has been forced to close temporarily due to Covid-19.

One member of kitchen staff at Homme Nouveau in Whittlesey received a positive result on Monday, while all other staff have returned negative lateral flow results but will take further tests.

However, Chris Newman, owner of Homme Nouveau, is now self-isolating.

He said: “Due to myself being in close contact with someone else who tested positive on Sunday, I have also begun a period of self-isolating until August 17.

“This means we frankly do not have enough kitchen staff to operate even if all front of house come back negative.”

Mr Newman said a deep clean will take place once the restaurant can reopen.

He apologised to customers for the disruption, but "I feel it is important to be clear and open with you about this.

“We will be back open as soon as it is safe to do so and when all staff have been tested negative again next week.”