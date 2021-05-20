Town pays its respects to mark Royal British Legion centenary
Whittlesey paid its respects to the fallen as the Royal British Legion (RBL) marked its centenary year.
Members of the Royal British Legion’s Whittlesey branch alongside residents came together at the town’s war memorial to mark the national occasion on May 15.
Branch treasurer Judy Darby, chairman Pauline Edge, vice-chairman Wally Newman, poppy organiser Sue Taylor, Standard bearer Jane Crowe and Ray Thrower on behalf of the secretary were present.
A lowering of the Standard took place, while a wreath was also laid.
A spokesperson for the event said: “All RBL members and members of the public could not be involved due to current restrictions.
“But it is planned when it is appropriate, later in the year to mark the occasion so that more can be involved.”
It is hoped a concert band event will take place on Friday, October 29 with more details to be announced closer to the time.
