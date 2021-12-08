Santa returned to the streets of Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea and Turves to lift spirits in the run-up to Christmas. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Lynn Palmer, organiser of the Whittlesey Santa Run, said that if people “enjoy seeing us, we have done our job.”

Friends and families have taken to the streets of Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea and Turves to meet Santa as part of his 2021 tour.

Moods have been lifted, smiles have been painted on families’ faces and funds are also being raised by volunteers of Whittlesey Lions Club as part of the annual tour.

“There are some families that have been really hard hit, so we try to help them and local charities, too,” Lynn said.

“Santa does stop and talk to children on various routes, sometimes up to 100 kids a night.”

Lynn and her team did not intend to fundraise last year due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on residents.

But it’s not just about the money that matters.

“The older generation also like to see Santa!” said Lynn.

“We always get a buzz out of it, not just collecting, but the most important part is putting a smile on the public’s faces of all ages.”

The Santa tour runs every night until December 16 but excluding December 11 due to the Whittlesey Extravaganza taking place on this day.

