News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Santa lightens up the Fens in run-up to Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:45 PM December 8, 2021
Whittlesey Santa Run 2021

Santa returned to the streets of Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea and Turves to lift spirits in the run-up to Christmas. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Lynn Palmer, organiser of the Whittlesey Santa Run, said that if people “enjoy seeing us, we have done our job.” 

Friends and families have taken to the streets of Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea and Turves to meet Santa as part of his 2021 tour.

Moods have been lifted, smiles have been painted on families’ faces and funds are also being raised by volunteers of Whittlesey Lions Club as part of the annual tour. 

Whittlesey Santa Run 2021

Santa returned to the streets of Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea and Turves to lift spirits in the run-up to Christmas. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

“There are some families that have been really hard hit, so we try to help them and local charities, too,” Lynn said. 

“Santa does stop and talk to children on various routes, sometimes up to 100 kids a night.” 

Lynn and her team did not intend to fundraise last year due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on residents. 

Whittlesey Santa Run 2021

Santa returned to the streets of Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea and Turves to lift spirits in the run-up to Christmas. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Santa Run 2021

Santa returned to the streets of Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea and Turves to lift spirits in the run-up to Christmas. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

But it’s not just about the money that matters. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Whittlesey and March serve up cup thriller ahead of crucial weekend
  2. 2 Grandmother paralysed by Covid slowly improving, judge told
  3. 3 Village's stunning Christmas lights display captured on camera
  1. 4 Boxing club 'absolutely gutted' as mass brawl abandons show
  2. 5 Neighbour and PCSO prevent £4,000 fraud
  3. 6 Live music, over 100 stalls and fair rides as Christmas market returns
  4. 7 Owner left excited as town's 'heirloom' features on I'm A Celebrity trial
  5. 8 Staff threatened with sledgehammer in armed robbery at St Neots jewellers
  6. 9 Government clearance needed for £200,000 year role for Eileen
  7. 10 Thief will spend Christmas in prison after breaching court order

“The older generation also like to see Santa!” said Lynn.  

“We always get a buzz out of it, not just collecting, but the most important part is putting a smile on the public’s faces of all ages.” 

The Santa tour runs every night until December 16 but excluding December 11 due to the Whittlesey Extravaganza taking place on this day. 

Whittlesey Santa Run 2021

Santa returned to the streets of Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea and Turves to lift spirits in the run-up to Christmas. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Santa Run 2021

Santa returned to the streets of Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea and Turves to lift spirits in the run-up to Christmas. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Santa Run 2021

Santa returned to the streets of Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea and Turves to lift spirits in the run-up to Christmas. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Christmas
Whittlesey News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police close off B1098 Upwell Road near March after crash near Christchurch

Cambs Live News | Updated

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after B1098 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
An individual in Cambridgeshire has been diagnosed with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Police at the B1098 Upwell Road near March after a crash

Cambs Live News

Multiple emergency services at scene after B1098 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Man killed at Whittlesey roundabout named by Cambridgeshire Police

Cambs Live News

Tributes paid to 'beloved husband' killed crossing road

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon