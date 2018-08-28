Advanced search

Winners announced in the Christmas shop window competition organised by Whittlesey Business Forum

PUBLISHED: 11:27 22 December 2018

Photos show the top three winners with the Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr Julie Windle and Chairman of the Business Forum Joe Jennings. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

There’s nothing like the wonder of the High Street and Christmas window displays and in Whittlesey they’ve turned it into a moment of seasonal rivalry.

Quite which shop had the best Christmas display was the challenge for those who went out to check how local businesses had immersed themselves in the Christmas spirit for the annual shop window competition.

Organised by the Whittlesey Business Forum the judges had difficult decisions to make from the great number of entries.

First place went to Grosvenor Flooring based in Queen Street for their hand made winter scenery with train set; 2nd place for a very Christmas setting was Glow Tanning Studio in Causeway Mews and 3rd place went to Curtains and Blinds in the Market Place.

Joe Jenning, chairman of the business forum, was delighted with the number of entries and the increasing standard of those entries.

“It was a tough decision as the quality and effort by so many businesses was excellent”, he said.

For more details about the Whittlesey Business Forum go to www.whittleseybusiness.co.uk

