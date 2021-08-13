News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Award-winning slimmer loses five and a half stone in under eight months

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:46 PM August 13, 2021    Updated: 4:28 PM August 13, 2021
Emma Woods of Whittlesey has lost five and a half stone in under eight months. She is pictured with her awards. 

A Whittlesey woman lost five and a half stone in under eight months. 

Last year, Emma Woods was at her heaviest and knew she needed to take control of her weight.

She had been following people’s Slimming World accounts on Instagram and loved the look of the food that could be eaten but she was nervous.

Emma Woods of Whittlesey has lost five and a half stone in under eight months. She is pictured with her awards.

She contacted her local consultant Anna in December with her concerns and decided to get new year over with - then she could really commit herself to make those changes.

Emma joined virtually in January and bagged award after award and was regularly slimmer of the week and month.

Her Slimming World consultant, Anna Foster, said: "Emma is such an active part of the group's private Facebook page sharing her gorgeous looking meals she eats and new products that she finds.

Emma Woods of Whittlesey has lost five and a half stone in under eight months. 

“Emma was so nervous about joining, but I’m so proud of the changes she made.

"I have loved seeing her updates of her journey and discovering she can fit into the clothes that were hidden at the back of her wardrobe!”

When Emma was chosen as one of the women of the year at The Eastrea Centre’s group she had three reasons to celebrate.

Emma Woods of Whittlesey has lost five and a half stone in under eight months. 

Not only did she achieve her five and a half stone award, seven and a half months after joining she reached her target weight.

Now she has reached her dream weight Emma, has free lifetime membership.

Emma said: “I decided enough was enough in January as I had hit 15 stone 10 and I felt so unhealthy and uncomfortable in myself.

Emma Woods of Whittlesey has lost five and a half stone in under eight months. 

"All my clothes felt tight and I lived in leggings because my jeans were too tight.

"I hadn't brought new clothes in so long as I didn't feel nice or comfortable in anything unless it was a baggy jumper covering me up.

"I had put off joining but on 25th Jan 2021 I started Slimming World and I can honestly say I am so glad I did.

"My only wish is that I had started sooner. I can honestly say I am now so happy and comfortable in myself."

Anna runs her classes every Monday at 9.15am, 5.30pm and 7pm at the Eastrea Centre.

Contact Anna by calling 07539 229365.

