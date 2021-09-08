Slimmer 'loving life' after health scare inspired weight loss
- Credit: SLIMMING WORLD
A Whittlesey slimmer says that losing more than two stone in weight helped to change her future following a health scare.
Since joining Charlene Knowles’ Wednesday evening Slimming World Group in February, Tracey McIntosh had been a successful member.
But, with a busy business, being a mother and life in general, she recalls that group had to go.
Then, when lockdown hit, Tracey found herself enjoying a bottle of wine with meals and new habits of an evening drink resulted in less energy in the day.
A major health issue then shocked Tracey and she knew she needed to make some changes.
You may also want to watch:
Returning to group in the ‘virtual’ world worked well as Tracey had to isolate as much as possible.
Just over three months in, she was awarded her one and a half stone award.
Most Read
- 1 James Corden 'spotted filming' Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire
- 2 Teenager ‘traumatised’ after being chased by knifeman
- 3 Inquest opens into death of engineer who died after crash
- 4 Moped riders flee scene of crash
- 5 Traffic lights for notorious crossroads in bid to stop fatal accidents
- 6 Deadlock broken as £18.7m back in the pot to boost affordable housing
- 7 Margins tight on controversial new estate says housebuilder
- 8 Mum on 'unbearable' moment her daughter, 22, was killed by drink-driver
- 9 Big Bash bids to bring glimmer of hope to Whittlesey
- 10 11 of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire
Tracey, who admits she has had “carb issues” all her life, has now lost over two stone.
“I am loving life now that I have more energy for my children and grandchildren,” she said, adding that she is considering moving her target even further.
Call Charlene on 07931 313201 for more information about joining her Slimming World group.