Slimmer 'loving life' after health scare inspired weight loss

Ben Jolley

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:35 PM September 8, 2021    Updated: 12:46 PM September 8, 2021
Whittlesey slimmer Tracey McIntosh before and after losing weight.

Whittlesey slimmer Tracey McIntosh before and after losing weight. - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

A Whittlesey slimmer says that losing more than two stone in weight helped to change her future following a health scare.  

Since joining Charlene Knowles’ Wednesday evening Slimming World Group in February, Tracey McIntosh had been a successful member.  

But, with a busy business, being a mother and life in general, she recalls that group had to go. 

Whittlesey slimmer Tracey McIntosh before losing weight.

Whittlesey slimmer Tracey McIntosh before losing weight. - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

Then, when lockdown hit, Tracey found herself enjoying a bottle of wine with meals and new habits of an evening drink resulted in less energy in the day. 

A major health issue then shocked Tracey and she knew she needed to make some changes.   



Returning to group in the ‘virtual’ world worked well as Tracey had to isolate as much as possible. 

Just over three months in, she was awarded her one and a half stone award. 

Whittlesey slimmer Tracey McIntosh has now lost more than two stone in weight.  

Whittlesey slimmer Tracey McIntosh has now lost more than two stone in weight. - Credit: SLIMMING WORLD

Tracey, who admits she has had “carb issues” all her life, has now lost over two stone.  

“I am loving life now that I have more energy for my children and grandchildren,” she said, adding that she is considering moving her target even further. 

Call Charlene on 07931 313201 for more information about joining her Slimming World group.  

