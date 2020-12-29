Published: 12:51 PM December 29, 2020

Louise and Lee Nicholls, who attend the Slimming World Whittlesey Tuesday PM group, have won several awards after losing more than five stone between them. - Credit: CHARLENE KNOWLES

A couple who started losing weight to get them slimmer for a holiday have since won several awards after losing more than five stone between them.

Louise and Lee Nicholls, who attend the Slimming World Whittlesey Tuesday PM group at the Methodist / United Reformed Church, joined Charlene Knowles in January 2018 to get them slimmer for a holiday to Florida.

Over the last couple of years, the couple have been crowned Miss Slinky and Mr Sleek, Woman of the Year / Man of the Year and Couple of the Year.

And, while their weekends used to be a full-on pub breakfast, now you’ll find them wandering to Peterborough along the Green Wheel for a coffee before returning back home again.

Charlene said: "Their inspiring positivity and enthusiasm for all things food (quark in particular - as there is nothing that they can’t add that to) really helps to motivate members in their group sessions.

"Eating better makes them feel better and gives them the energy to get out there in the mornings and sets them up for the rest of the day."

She added that their love of fitness has jeered members along too: "Louise never ever thought she could or would run - and they now have many half-marathons under their belts."

Having both secured bronze, silver, gold and platinum 'body magic' awards for their walking, running, even bouncing adventures and last year - as Slimming World celebrated its 50th ‘birthday’ - they clocked up 50 miles' worth in that month.

While Lee had previously suffered with back pain, it's not bothered him since losing the weight. His BMI has also significantly been lowered.

By August 2018, Lee had lost two stone and Louise 2.5 stone but they continued to weigh-in whilst on holiday.

Fast forward to 2020 and, just after lockdown one, Louise went on to further lower that target and reach her three-stone loss award.

Charlene added: "Doing Slimming World together made it easier for them to choose better choices as they both had a common goal and staying to group each week getting ideas from their friends (and sharing ideas) about new foods they had tried, recipes."

Louise said: "The support from the group has helped me to keep in target - along with the threat of having to pay Charlene if I go out of range too far!”

To join the Whittlesey Slimming World group call Charlene on 07931 313201.