Published: 11:06 AM January 25, 2021 Updated: 11:43 AM January 25, 2021

Whittlesey dad Robert Evans has lost more than four stone in a year. Here, he is pictured before and after the weight loss. - Credit: ROBERT EVANS

A dad from Whittlesey who wanted to get fitter so he could be more active with his son has lost more than four stone in a year.

Robert Evans joined Slimming World at the Eastrea Centre at the end of January 2020 because "being overweight was getting in the way of him being active with my son".

In his first week, Robert lost five pounds and continued his journey despite lockdown hitting in March. He carried on to achieve his four stone award.

Whittlesey dad Robert Evans has lost more than four stone in a year.. Before photo - Credit: Robert Evans

Having been in group every week, Robert is now heading towards his four-and-a-half stone award after getting back on track following Christmas and losing half a stone in the first two weeks of January.

He said: "I would like to thank my consultant Anna Foster and the members of the group for helping me make those changes to his lifestyle.

"I have so much more energy to run around now"

Anna said: "Robert joined a couple of months before lockdown hit but carried on with that commitment to his journey via our at-home service.

Whittlesey dad Robert Evans has lost more than four stone in a year.. After photo - Credit: Robert Evans

"Like all of us there have been tough times over the last year, but Robert didn’t give up and that will be his success.

"He is a massive part of the group and I cannot wait to present him with this target award this year, be that in group or virtually.

