Festival offers girls an opportunity to play football in Whittlesey

PUBLISHED: 09:55 25 June 2019

Aspiring female footballers competed in the second Inter School Girls Festival, which was organised by the Whittlesey Sports Association. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY.

Archant

Aspiring young footballers competed in the second edition of an all-girls festival that was organised by the Whittlesey Sports Association.

Five teams played each other on a round robin basis during the second Inter School Girls Festival, which was organised to support local primary schools.

Robert Windle, organiser, said: "We were delighted to give the girls an opportunity to play football as there's very little chance for them to do that in the town.

"Whittlesey Junior Football Club is looking to start a new girls section - that's our end goal."

Sponsored by the Peterborough & Fenland Referee Development Scheme all the girls and match officials received gold medals from the Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr Julie Windle.

The event was held at Alderman Jacobs School with New Road and Park Lane also involved.

