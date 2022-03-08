The car flipped into a used van dealership in Station Road, Whittlesey on March 7. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A car smashed through metal fencing before flipping into a used van dealership in a crash on the B1093 in Cambridgeshire last night.

The car overturned and smashed into a line of vans worth thousands of pounds in the crash on Station Road in Whittlesey yesterday evening (March 7).

The overturned car on the B1093 in Whittlesey. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police say “enquiries are ongoing” after they were called out alongside the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 8pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Last night at about 19:50 hours officers, along with Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue, Rural Community Action Team and the BCH Dog Unit attended this single vehicle RTC on Station Road, Whittlesey.

Cambridgeshire Police's dog unit were on scene last night (March 7). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“The vehicle has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing into this collision.”

The relevant emergency services have been approached for a comment.