Car smashes through fence and flips into van dealership in B1093 crash

Harry Rutter

Published: 1:34 PM March 8, 2022
The car flipped into a used van dealership in Station Road, Whittlesey on March 7.

The car flipped into a used van dealership in Station Road, Whittlesey on March 7. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A car smashed through metal fencing before flipping into a used van dealership in a crash on the B1093 in Cambridgeshire last night.  

The car overturned and smashed into a line of vans worth thousands of pounds in the crash on Station Road in Whittlesey yesterday evening (March 7).  

The overturned car on the B1093 in Whittlesey.

The overturned car on the B1093 in Whittlesey. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police say “enquiries are ongoing” after they were called out alongside the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 8pm.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Last night at about 19:50 hours officers, along with Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue, Rural Community Action Team and the BCH Dog Unit attended this single vehicle RTC on Station Road, Whittlesey.  

Cambridgeshire Police's dog unit were on scene last night (March 7).

Cambridgeshire Police's dog unit were on scene last night (March 7). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“The vehicle has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing into this collision.”  

The relevant emergency services have been approached for a comment.  

