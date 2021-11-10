18 Street Pride volunteers do their bit to keep town clean
18 volunteers from Whittlesey Street Pride picked up 20 bags of rubbish during their latest clean-up.
Peter Davis, secretary of Whittlesey Street Pride, said it was "another great morning at Crossway Hand, at the junction of Stonald Road, when volunteers gathered for our usual litter pick.
"We were not disappointed and managed to collect 20 bags plus assorted other debris," he added.
"Well done to those attending and I would like to thank all the members of the public for their praise in our efforts of cleaning up Whittlesey - plus our team of six flower arrangements at all entrances into town."
He added that the date of the next litter pick is November 20: "We look forward to seeing you then at the Manor Leisure Centre.
"We will gather in the car park at the pool end."
The group is also holding a Christmas party at The Falcon Hotel on December 17 from 7.30pm.
Tickets, which cost £16.50 and include a three-course meal, can be brought from Peter.
Call 01733 204041 for more information.