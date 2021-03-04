Published: 12:13 PM March 4, 2021

Lauren Vinn, who studies at Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey, has released her first book 'He Was The Sun'.

A sixth-form student inspired by her grandfather who read poetry to her as a child has penned her first book.

Lauren Vinn, who studies at Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey, has published ‘He Was The Sun’, a short story of a boy who learns to view life through an extraordinary lens from a girl who desires ‘normal’.

“There are reoccurrences through the story such as sunsets, which I was inspired to include within it; me and my dad love a sunset, so this was a motivating factor,” Lauren said.

The story follows the path of a boy and girl meeting weeks before their 18th birthday, made more important by a decision that could change their lives, while exploring the themes of love, friendship and grief.

While Lauren, who studies A-Level English, has written the words, her younger brother Jamie has also helped by provided the cover illustrations.

“I started writing the story at the start of the first lockdown and took me around four months,” she said.

“I had so much time on my hands and I wanted to be productive with it – sometimes it’s difficult to start a piece of writing, so this felt like an ideal opportunity to do so because it didn’t interfere with schoolwork.”

Lauren’s love of literature and creative writing also includes poetry, and has written a poem for a relative’s wedding as well as a piece on Covid-19.

The 18-year-old will be studying an English and writing course at university, and with a strong response to her latest work, she hopes to overcome confidence issues and progress with her chosen career.

“I loved creative writing from as early as primary school – it was always my favourite thing to do in school,” Lauren added.

“I have a lot of plans for future books and creative pieces, and I want to explore other genres and story lines which I am very excited about.

“I hope to be involved in the creative writing world beyond university – writing and publishing is what I hope to do as a career.”

Lauren, whose mother, friends and teachers have read her book, is looking to offer her book to a wider audience. To help Lauren and for more information, email laurenmvinn@outlook.com.