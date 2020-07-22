Church rector conducts last service ahead of becoming priest-in-charge
PUBLISHED: 12:18 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 22 July 2020
The team rector of Whittlesey, Pondersbridge and Coates is taking on the role of priest-in-charge of Upwell, St Peter and Outwell St Clement.
After conducting his last service at St Mary’s Church on Sunday July 19, Revd Nigel Whitehouse was presented with a leaving gift by the Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, on behalf of the community.
He also received a second gift, presented by church warden Sue Palmer.
Revd Whitehouse’s official licensing and welcoming as priest-in-charge of the parishes of St. Clement’s, Outwell and St. Peter’s, Upwell takes place on Tuesday August 18 at 7pm.
He will be welcomed by the Bishop of Huntingdon, the Rt Rev’d Dr Dagmar Winter and the Archdeacon, the Venerable Hugh McCurdy at St. Peter’s Church, Upwell.
