LETTER: This is how Whittlesey will celebrate VE Day 75

PUBLISHED: 09:32 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 06 March 2020

Whittlesey Town Council announces its VE Day 75 plans. Picture: FACEBOOK

Archant

Whittlesey Town Council has been trying to pull something together since the end of last year and then found out that Sir Harry Smith Community College is also attempting to do something too.

So we had a small gathering to try and work together on it.

We believe that working together we can make it something for Whittlesey to celebrate the 75th anniversary...

When VE Day dawns on May 8 it will be 75 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the war in Europe.

Years of carnage and destruction had come to an end and millions of people took to the streets and pubs to celebrate peace, mourn their loved - ones and to hope for the future, but not forgetting those still in conflict until 15th August (VJ DAY) when it was announced that Japan had surrendered unconditionally to the Allies, effectively ending World War II.

The 75th anniversary will provide our nation, and our friends around the world, with an opportunity to reflect on the enormous sacrifice, courage and determination of people from all walks of life who saw us through this dark and terrifying period.

Friday May 8 2020 has been designated by the Government as a Bank Holiday, with licensing hours extended to enable as many towns, parishes, district, community and other councils, along with individuals, voluntary organisations, the holiday and hospitality industry including pubs, clubs, restaurants and hotels etc, to join in the VE Day celebrations.

So we do hope that you will take part over the VE Day weekend of May 8-10, providing you with the opportunity to pay your personal tribute to those millions at home and abroad who gave so much to ensure we all enjoy the freedom we share today.

It will be an opportunity for us all to remember the enormous sacrifices that were made at home and abroad and to joyously celebrate as people did 75 years ago, the arrival of peace in Europe.

We will remember the members of the Armed Forces and Merchant Navy from many countries who gave their lives or returned home injured in body and mind, the hard-working women and men who operated the factories, mines, shipyards and farms, and ARP wardens, police officers, doctors, nurses, fireman, local defence volunteers and others who toiled day and night selflessly on the home front during difficult frightening and uncertain times.

In Whittlesey, staff and sixth form students at Sir Harry Smith Community College are organising an event to be held at the school on the afternoon of Thursday May 7.

This will take the form of a WWII-style 'street party' in the school hall, bringing together generations of Whittlesey residents to enjoy music, food and period entertainment from the era.

It is also hoped to create a display featuring photos, anecdotes and items relating to Whittlesey in WWII.

This will be on show at the event and will hopefully find a permanent home in the College afterwards. The organisers would be delighted to hear from anyone that has items and memories they could share.

If you are interested in attending or have items that you would like to include in the display, please contact Jack Harris or Angela Curtis at the College (01733 703991; jack.harris@sirharrysmith.cambs.sch.uk; angela.curtis@sirharrysmith.cambs.sch.uk).

The town council has also organised an event, including a wreath laying at the War Memorial on Queen Street on Friday May 8 which will be followed by a Service in St Mary's Church.

Subsequent information regarding the arrangements in Whittlesey for VJ Day (August 15) will be announced nearer the time.

KAY MAYOR, Whittlesey Town Councillor

