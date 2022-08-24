Pictured with the new sign are, from left, Whittlesea Station adopter Geoff Howes; Alan Neville from Greater Anglia and Fenland District Council cabinet member Chris Seaton. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Visitors to Whittlesey Railway Station can now find their way around more easily following the installation of a new sign.

The 'wayfinding monolith totem' features a map of the station layout, directional information and a new map promoting walking and cycling routes around the town.

It comes in response to feedback from passengers and local station adopters for more station signage.

Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s cabinet member for transport, and vice chairman of the Hereward Community Rail Partnership, said: “We’re delighted to have installed this new signage at Whittlesea to help visitors find their way around the station’s unusual layout and across the town via various walking and cycling routes.”

The sign was funded by the Hereward Community Rail Partnership and Cambridgeshire County Council’s Integrated Transport Fund.

Fenland District Council’s Railway Station Masterplans is using funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to regenerate Fenland’s railway stations.

Previous upgrades at Whittlesey include new information boards, station nameplates and ticket machines.







