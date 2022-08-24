News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

New sign installed to help passengers around Whittlesea station

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 7:51 AM August 24, 2022
Pictured with the new sign are, from left, Whittlesea Station adopter Geoff Howes; Alan Neville from Greater Anglia and 

Pictured with the new sign are, from left, Whittlesea Station adopter Geoff Howes; Alan Neville from Greater Anglia and Fenland District Council cabinet member Chris Seaton. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Visitors to Whittlesey Railway Station can now find their way around more easily following the installation of a new sign. 

The 'wayfinding monolith totem' features a map of the station layout, directional information and a new map promoting walking and cycling routes around the town. 

It comes in response to feedback from passengers and local station adopters for more station signage. 

Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s cabinet member for transport, and vice chairman of the Hereward Community Rail Partnership, said: “We’re delighted to have installed this new signage at Whittlesea to help visitors find their way around the station’s unusual layout and across the town via various walking and cycling routes.”

The sign was funded by the Hereward Community Rail Partnership and Cambridgeshire County Council’s Integrated Transport Fund. 

 Fenland District Council’s Railway Station Masterplans is using funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to regenerate Fenland’s railway stations. 

Previous upgrades at Whittlesey include new information boards, station nameplates and ticket machines. 



Whittlesey News

Don't Miss

This year was the first year since 2019 that students in Cambridgeshire sat traditional hall exams.

Cambridgeshire A Level results

Students in Cambridgeshire receive ‘fantastic’ A-level results

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Students at Sir Harry Smith Community College achieved some excellent results during A-level results day 2022.

Sir Harry Smith

Head of sixth form at Sir Harry Smith ‘incredibly proud’ of students'...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Concept drawing of new reservoir in the fens

New reservoir could secure region's water supply - but will cost over £1bn

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A friend has paid tribute to Zacharijus Augustinas, 20, who died in a motorbike crash in Wisbech

Friend pays tribute to 'kind-hearted' 20-year-old who died in bike crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon