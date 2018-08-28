Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

PUBLISHED: 14:49 16 January 2019

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police denied today they had advised businesses in Whittlesey to close tomorrow whilst a travellers’ funeral is taking place.

“I am aware that there are rumours circulating around the town about the possibility of disorder,” said Sergeant Richard Lugg..

“There are also rumours that the police have requested all businesses and licensed premises in the town to shut for the day.

“This is not true.”

He said: “There is likely to be some disruption to traffic flow as with any large funeral cortège.

“Please be patient whilst this takes place and allow those attending to pay their respects.”

Sgt Lugg said they did not have the power to request or to force businesses to shut down.

“Nor would we want to,” he said.

“Please be alive to the fact that there are a number of untruths being circulated in the community designed only to cause unnecessary alarm.”

Sgt Lugg also said that police were looking forward to the Straw Bear festival in the town this weekend.

“We wish those that are attending the Straw Bear to have a fun day and enjoy the spirit of the Whittlesey community at its finest,” he said.

“This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of the Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival.

“This event is run and managed extremely well every year by the event organisers.

“There will be a policing presence also, both during the day on Saturday and in the evening.”

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Targeted break-ins at March salons leave female workers and owners feeling ‘unsafe and scared’

Three March businesses were targeted by suspected thieves over the weekend - Spoilt Rotten (pictured) had their door kicked in, Reavive had cash stolen and Tanique had two men attempt to steal their cash pot. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Man thanks ‘lovely people’ of March for helping when his wife with dementia, 68, tripped on drain in Broad Street

A man has thanked the ‘lovely people’ of March for helping him out when his wife with dementia tripped over on a drain in Broad Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air this Thursday

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.

March salons Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique Tanning targeted by suspected burglars

Three March businesses � Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique � were allegedly targeted by suspected burglars over the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK / GOOGLE

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

#includeImage($article, 225)

Targeted break-ins at March salons leave female workers and owners feeling ‘unsafe and scared’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man thanks ‘lovely people’ of March for helping when his wife with dementia, 68, tripped on drain in Broad Street

#includeImage($article, 225)

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air this Thursday

#includeImage($article, 225)

March salons Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique Tanning targeted by suspected burglars

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We don’t want to forget what a huge sacrifice they gave’: Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes

Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes. Here is a Lancaster Bomber pictured over Chatteris. Picture: CHATTERIS COMMUNITY ARCHIVE.

Injured buzzard that was hit by a car in Chatteris dies at rescue centre

Injured buzzard that was hit by a car in Chatteris dies at rescue centre. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town pegged back after the nerves kicked in

Recent March Town recruit Danny Emmington challenges the Lakenheath goalkeeper. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists