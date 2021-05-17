Published: 3:37 PM May 17, 2021

The driver and passenger of a BMW involved in a major crash on the A15 have suffered serious injuries, with one remaining in a critical condition. - Credit: Google Maps

The driver and passenger of a car involved in a major crash remain in hospital after suffering serious injuries, with one in a critical condition.

Their BMW 335d left the A15 northbound at around 6.45pm on Friday, May 14, careering off a roundabout before colliding with a tree.

The driver, a 35-year-old man from Whittlesey, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

The back seat passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Whittlesey, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in the same hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The front seat passenger, a 35-year-old man from Peterborough, received minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a serious single-vehicle crash in Peterborough on Friday (May 14).

“A grey BMW 335D was travelling northbound on the A15 at about 6.45pm when it left the road at the Paston Parkway roundabout, at the junction with David's Lane, and crashed into a tree.

“Officers are now looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the car just prior.

“They would particularly like to hear from the driver of a red Ford Fiesta who may have been in area at the time of the crash.”

Anyone with information should contact police via web chat https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw, online forms www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 447 of May 14 or call 101.