LETTER: Walking footballers need your support
- Credit: RWT/Fenland Youth Radio
Whittlesey Walking Football team, who are members of the Whittlesey Sports Association, are looking for more players to join in their gentle weekly sessions on Monday mornings at the Manor Leisure Centre off Station Road in Whittlesey.
Currently 12-16 turn up week in week out between 10.30am and 11.30am for a social gathering and play in a very friendly spirit.
The average age of the players is late sixties although any youngsters aged 50+ would be made part of the growing group.
The team also play in the Peterborough & District Walking Football League and although wins have been hard to come by, the team are eager to continue into the 2021-22 season so any new squad members would be welcome.
Contact John Bunting on 07934674248 for more information.
ROB WINDLE
Chairman of the Whittlesey Sports Association
