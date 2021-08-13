News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

LETTER: Walking footballers need your support

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:39 PM August 13, 2021   
Whittlesey walking football team appeal

Tony Ellingford in excited mood for Whittlesey's walking football team. - Credit: RWT/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey Walking Football team, who are members of the Whittlesey Sports Association, are looking for more players to join in their gentle weekly sessions on Monday mornings at the Manor Leisure Centre off Station Road in Whittlesey.  

Currently 12-16 turn up week in week out between 10.30am and 11.30am for a social gathering and play in a very friendly spirit.

The average age of the players is late sixties although any youngsters aged 50+ would be made part of the growing group.  

Whittlesey walking football team 2020-21 Peterborough League season

The Whittlesey walking football team are looking for more players to join for the 2021-22 Peterborough League season. - Credit: RWT/Fenland Youth Radio

The team also play in the Peterborough & District Walking Football League and although wins have been hard to come by, the team are eager to continue into the 2021-22 season so any new squad members would be welcome. 

Contact John Bunting on 07934674248 for more information. 

ROB WINDLE 

Chairman of the Whittlesey Sports Association 

Most Read

  1. 1 Praise for Neale Wade students for 'overcoming challenges'
  2. 2 'Constant hard work and commitment' leads to great GCSE results
  3. 3 Person cut out of car after two-vehicle crash
  1. 4 Video shows scale of police operation at Camp Beagle to protect vans
  2. 5 Stolen caravan pursuit pays off for cops
  3. 6 Councillors' delight after mayor saves high street project
  4. 7 16 and 17-year-olds can ‘grab a jab’ at any walk-in centre 
  5. 8 Not breaking news: A tractor crash, a seaside trip and a hanging 
  6. 9 Police seal off roads to hold back protestors at Camp Beagle
  7. 10 Customer beaten up for asking man to turn music down outside pub  
Whittlesey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris Newman of Homme Nouveau in Whittlesey

Coronavirus

Covid-19: Staff shortage forces restaurant to shut

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire hauliers speak on HGV driver shortage

Travel | Video

Hauliers face Covid and Brexit HGV driver shortage

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews: stock image

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Four escape after car hits tree

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Recovery after six vehicle crash on A47 between Guyhirn and Wisbech today

Six vehicle crash blocks A47 near Wisbech

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon