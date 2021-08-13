Published: 12:39 PM August 13, 2021

Whittlesey Walking Football team, who are members of the Whittlesey Sports Association, are looking for more players to join in their gentle weekly sessions on Monday mornings at the Manor Leisure Centre off Station Road in Whittlesey.

Currently 12-16 turn up week in week out between 10.30am and 11.30am for a social gathering and play in a very friendly spirit.

The average age of the players is late sixties although any youngsters aged 50+ would be made part of the growing group.

The Whittlesey walking football team are looking for more players to join for the 2021-22 Peterborough League season. - Credit: RWT/Fenland Youth Radio

The team also play in the Peterborough & District Walking Football League and although wins have been hard to come by, the team are eager to continue into the 2021-22 season so any new squad members would be welcome.

Contact John Bunting on 07934674248 for more information.

ROB WINDLE

Chairman of the Whittlesey Sports Association